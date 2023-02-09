Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Smoked Mussels Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Listeria

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety


New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Blackbeards Smokehouse Ltd in its recall of Blackbeards Smokehouse brand smoked mussels due to the possible presence of Listeria.

The following Blackbeards Smokehouse brand Smoked Mussels with a batch number of 076/015 and best before date of 27/02/2023 are affected by this recall:

  • Smoked Mussels Chilli & Lime 210g
  • Smoked Mussels Coromandel Gold 210g
  • Smoked Mussels Garlic & Dill 210g
  • Smoked Mussels Natural Smoked 210g

“Listeriosis can be serious for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy as it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth and infection in the unborn baby.

“Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food.”

“It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. If you are unable to do this, the product should be thrown out,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional or call Healthline 0800 611 116.

The affected products are sold at the following stores:

  • Farro Fresh (North Island)
  • Four Square Coromandel
  • Fresh Choice Papamoa
  • New World Albany
  • Raw Food Market Waiheke
  • Supie (online) Auckland
  • Vetro Rotorua

There may be more stores and products affected, so for up-to-date details, go to our food recall page.

The product is being removed from stores and has not been exported.

The product under recall was identified through routine testing and there have been no reports of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, we will be working with the company to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

