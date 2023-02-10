Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

US Retail Embraces Disruptive Kiwi Tech, Records 10% Of Retail Photo Print Market

Friday, 10 February 2023, 5:43 am
Press Release: MEA Mobile

MEA celebrates 10-year anniversary and 10% market share

Photo and retail specialist MEA today announced a new milestone with its capture of 10% of the US retail photo print market. The company's ad-tech and e-commerce solutions are disrupting the retail photo print industry, driving photo-lab growth and transporting customers into stores such as CVS and Walgreens.

an iPhone photo with Walgreens photo printing app Printicular

Convenient phone apps, a growing gifting culture, and rising demand for personalized photo products are driving online photo print growth. The US retail photo print market is expected to reach $786 million this year, with over 4.2 billion 4x6" prints developed at stores.

MEA's 10% market share milestone coincides with the 10-year anniversary of its flagship photo print app Printicular. During that period, the company has focused on sustainable growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the field and is already connected to over 21,000 stores and photo labs in 11 countries.

MEA's solutions help photo and retail businesses grow.

The company has secured 10% of the US retail photo print market and 21,000 connected stores.

MEA's proprietary technologies and sustainable growth make it a stand-out in the tech sector.

"As MEA celebrates ten years of growth and success, our focus on sustainable growth and strategic technology investments has driven the company's achievements," said Bruce Seymour, Managing Director of USA at MEA. "We're thrilled to see the impact of our solutions on the retail photo print market."

Bruce Seymour, Managing Director USA

For more information, get in touch at USA 203.599.1111, email info@we-are-mea.com, or visit https://www.meaphototech.com/

About MEA

MEA is a growth engine for the photo and retail industry. Our unique ad tech and e-commerce solutions help photo-labs grow and drive customers into stores. Over 21,000 stores and photo-labs in 11 countries are live on MEA’s technology platform. MEA owns photo printing apps including Photo Prints+, Photo Prints Now, Local Prints Now, and Printicular. MEA services customers worldwide and is based in New Haven, CT, USA and New Zealand.

