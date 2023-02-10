Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ: Watch Out For Second-rate Sunnies

Friday, 10 February 2023, 6:22 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ is urging New Zealanders to shop carefully for sunglasses after its testing revealed top price doesn’t always mean top-level protection.

Sunglasses are not regulated in New Zealand, so the watchdog tested sunnies against the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard. The requirements of that standard help to protect people against the harmful effects of radiation and glare.

“We tested 50 pairs of sunglasses, ranging in price from $2 to nearly $200, and found almost half did not meet the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard for sunglasses and fashion spectacles,” said Belinda Castles, Consumer NZ research and test writer.

Sunglasses should protect the delicate skin around the eyes against skin cancer and reduce the risk of developing eye conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness in later life.

“Sunglasses are a crucial part of our sun protection kit – but only 29 of the 50 pairs we tested were up to scratch,” said Castles.

“UV damage is cumulative and irreversible, so it’s important to get children wearing sunglasses from an early age.”

As well as testing for UV protection the standard assesses how robust the sunglasses are and how well they cover the eye.

“We found men’s, women’s and children’s sunglasses which provided good protection and were sufficiently robust for $20 or less.

“Buying sunglasses from discount stores is a risky business – only three out of nine pairs we bought were fit for purpose.”

Consumer also found lacklustre results with knockoffs from overseas.

“The pairs we bought from Amazon and AliExpress failed a technical test.”

Consumer would like to see sunglasses regulated in New Zealand, so everyone can be confident that any sunglasses they buy will be of reasonable quality and protect their eyes. The New Zealand Association of Optometrists and the Cancer Society of New Zealand support Consumer’s stance.

You can see the results of Consumer’s sunglasses test on its website.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>

Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>



Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 