Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AI Company Ambit Harnesses GPT To Revolutionise The Customer Experience

Friday, 10 February 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Ambit

Recent publicity about GPT highlights the potential of the technology to help businesses revolutionise their customer experience according to Ambit, a conversational AI platform.

Ambit trains a variety of GPT models to enhance its conversational AI platform. Known for natural, human-like experience, Ambit’s AI chatbots support organisations with high volumes of customer service calls, in retail, utilities and financial businesses, as well as logistics and payments.

“Demand for conversational AI is driven by organisations who need to scale up their customer service, often at short notice, while managing costs and addressing skills shortages,” says Tim Warren, Ambit’s CEO.

Ambit’s development work on GPT large language models, which use hundreds of billions of parameters, shows that more natural and accurate conversational answers are generated. The experience from multiple deployments is that the bots require guidelines and boundaries to ensure an enjoyable user experience, and CX specialists are extending their roles to become chatbot trainers.

“All AI models require ongoing training to fine-tune accuracy, address ambiguity and return the most relevant accurate answers, something critical in business use cases. The last thing users want to receive are so-called ‘hallucinated answers’ which may appear correct but are not accurate, yet can pose risks to brands.”

As brands shift their focus from acquisition to retention, GPT chatbots will transform the customer experience that businesses rely on to inspire loyalty and repeat business.

“As ChatGPT, Bard and other AIs bring possibilities to the public eye, more of our clients and partners see the need for a paradigm shift - they’re asking for this technology to be added to their chatbots,” explained Tim.

“Clients want to see the ROI, which is why we’ve used GPT in the way that we have, because it applies the technology in a way that is genuinely meaningful for businesses.”

To learn more about GPT and conversational AI, visit ambit.ai

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Ambit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 