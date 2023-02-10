Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle: AA Insurance Is Here To Help

Friday, 10 February 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: AA Insurance

As the North Island continues the clean-up from recent flooding, and with Auckland and Coromandel's State of Emergency extended as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle approaches New Zealand, AA Insurance is reassuring customers it is here to help.

Aaron Dickinson, General Manager of Claims, AA Insurance said, “Our teams are standing by to assist customers should the cyclone cause additional damage to homes, vehicles or contents already impacted by the recent flooding.

“Customers can simply contact us if they need help or advice assessing any new damage and we can work with them to lodge a new claim if they need to.”

AA Insurance is also joining calls for people and communities to check their properties for loose items and debris and to secure or remove these if it is safe to do so.

In severe weather events, the most common claims AA Insurance receives are related to flooding and wind damage.

“AA Insurance is also encouraging people to take all the usual precautions ahead of a severe weather warning – including checking the stability of the land around their properties which may have higher risk of slips following the recent downpours.

“We’re reminding people to check in with neighbours and friends who live in isolated areas or who have been affected by flooding. The weather is unpredictable, and we don’t know what the coming days will bring, but AA Insurance is always here to help if you need us,” Aaron said.

AA Insurance’s top tips to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle:

  • During a severe weather event your safety and that of your family and pets must always come first – listen out for the latest updates and advice from the MetService, Civil Defence and local authorities.
  • Check your property for loose items and debris and secure or remove these if it is safe to do so.
  • If possible, move vehicles to higher ground on (or near to) your property, or away from flood prone areas.
  • Clear guttering and ensure drains are free of debris.
  • Tie down any items that could get caught up in the wind, such as trampolines.
  • If possible, move outdoor furniture and barbeques inside or under cover.
  • Store precious belongings like photos and keep sakes somewhere dry and safe.
  • Ensure your pets are safe and sound.
  • If rural, check fencing on your property is secure, and livestock are moved to sheltered areas.
  • Make sure your mobile devices are charged.

AA Insurance’s top tips if you have been impacted by a weather event:

  • Keep damaged items to be assessed if it’s safe and practical to do so or take photos of items that need to be thrown out. Having photos will help speed up the assessment and claims process and will be a useful reference when confirming what needs to be replaced.
  • Discard any food that has been submerged in a flood (even canned goods) and throw away wooden or plastic cooking utensils, baby bottle teats and dummies if they have come into contact with floodwater as these cannot be safely cleaned.
  • If there are items that need to be replaced urgently, please take photos of the damaged items and hold onto any receipts for anything you purchase – this will help your claim progress faster.
  • AA Insurance is here to help over the phone, email, live chat, or via WhatsApp message. Contact centre hours: 8am - 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am - 6pm on weekends and public holidays on 0800 500 216.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from AA Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 