Countdown To Close North Island Stores Early Today

Monday 13th February: Making sure our team stays safe in the current weather conditions so we can keep supplying Kiwis with essentials is our priority, which is why we are again closing some of our stores early today.

This decision will mean our team can get home before the worst of the weather hits while ensuring our supply chain can keep running as smoothly as possible.

The Countdown stores listed will close early today. At this stage, all of our stores will reopen as normal tomorrow.



We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank our customers in advance for their understanding as we work to keep everyone safe. Customers can find their updated local store hours here. There may also be impacts to our online orders and we’ll be in touch with customers directly if their order is affected.

We’re also continuing to work with our community and charity partners to understand and support their needs. We have today confirmed the distribution of in-store customer fundraising for flood and disaster relief efforts with a total of $125,000 distributed to Red Cross New Zealand, Auckland City Mission, Auckland Council’s Emergency Relief Fund, and Sunday Blessings. This is in addition to Countdown’s own donation of $145,000 of food and funds to support on-the-ground relief.

Countdown stores closing early on 13 February:

Closed at 2pm:

Countdown Whitianga

Closing at 6pm:

Countdown Paeroa, Countdown Te Aroha, Countdown Katikati

Closing at 7pm:

Countdown Gisborne, Countdown Bayfair, Countdown Bethlehem, Countdown Bureta Park, Countdown Fraser Cove, Countdown Greerton, Countdown Papamoa, Countdown Tauranga, Countdown Te Puke, Countdown Whakatane, Countdown Otorohanga

Closing at 8pm:

Countdown Dargaville, Countdown Kaikohe, Countdown Kerikeri, Countdown Regent, Countdown Waitangi, Countdown Warkworth, Countdown Whangārei, Countdown Bridge Street, Countdown Chartwell, Countdown Claudelands, Countdown Hamilton, Countdown Huntly, Countdown Rototuna, Countdown St James, Countdown Dinsdale, Countdown Nawton, Countdown Te Rapa, Countdown Cambridge, Countdown Tokoroa, Countdown Putaruru, Countdown Matamata, Countdown Morrinsville, Countdown Te Awamutu, Countdown Stratford, Countdown Hawera, Countdown Vogeltown, Countdown New Plymouth Central, Countdown The Valley, Countdown Spotswood, Countdown Victoria Ave, Countdown Wanganui, Countdown Carlyle, Countdown Central Mall, Countdown Fairy Springs, Countdown Hastings, Countdown Napier, Countdown Rotorua, Countdown Taupō, Countdown Taupō South, Countdown Waipukurau, Countdown Broadway, Countdown Fielding, Countdown Kelvin Grove, Countdown Levin, Countdown Otaki, Countdown Palmerston North, Countdown Paraparaumu, Countdown Rangitikei St, Countdown Waikanae, Countdown Marton, Countdown Awapuni, Countdown Aotea, Countdown Lower Hutt, Countdown Maidstone, Countdown Masterton, Countdown Petone, Countdown Porirua, Countdown Queensgate, Countdown Upper Hutt, Countdown Wainuiomata, Countdown Cable Car Lane, Countdown Crofton Downs, Countdown Johnsonville, Countdown Johnsonville Mall, Countdown Karori, Countdown Kilbirnie, Countdown Newtown, Countdown Tawa

Closing at 9pm:

Countdown Birkenhead, Countdown Browns Bay, Countdown Glenfield, Countdown Hauraki Corner, Countdown Mairangi Bay, Countdown Milford, Countdown Northcote, Countdown Sunnynook, Countdown Takapuna, Countdown Hobsonville, Countdown Orewa, Countdown Silverdale, Countdown Whangaparaoa, Countdown Helensville, Countdown Henderson, Countdown Lincoln Road, Countdown Northwest, Countdown Te Atatu, Countdown Te Atatu South, Countdown Westgate, Countdown Blockhouse Bay, Countdown Lynfield, Countdown Lynnmall, Countdown Mt Roskill, Countdown Onehunga, Countdown Three Kings, Countdown Auckland Airport, Countdown Mangere East, Countdown Mangere Mall, Countdown Pt Chevalier, Countdown Kelston, Countdown Albert St Metro, Countdown Auckland City, Countdown Victoria Street Metro, Countdown Grey Lynn, Countdown Halsey Street Metro, Countdown Mount Eden, Countdown Herne Bay, Countdown Ponsonby, Countdown St Lukes, Countdown Greenlane, Countdown Newmarket, Countdown Waiheke Island, Countdown Aviemore Drive, Countdown Beachlands, Countdown Botany, Countdown Highland Park, Countdown Howick, Countdown Meadowbank, Countdown Meadowlands, Countdown Mt Wellington, Countdown Pakuranga, Countdown St Johns, Countdown Manukau, Countdown Mankau City Mall, Countdown Manurewa, Countdown Papakura, Countdown Papatoetoe, Countdown Roselands, Countdown Takanini, Countdown Pukekohe, Countdown Pukekohe South, Countdown Pokeno, Countdown Waiata Shores.

