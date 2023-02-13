Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sysmex New Zealand Achieves IS0 27001 Certification

Monday, 13 February 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Sysmex

From left to right: Arjit Bhana, Sysmex New Zealand CEO and Kelvin Gill, Sysmex New Zealand Quality Manager

Sysmex New Zealand has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security management systems.

The internationally recognised ISO 27001:2013 standard is awarded to businesses that demonstrate best practices in information risk management, after completing a comprehensive auditing process as required by the International Standards Organisation.

"ISO 27001 certification has been a key goal for us as a leading provider of digital health systems and solutions," stated Sysmex New Zealand CEO, Arjit Bhana. "With the increasing threat of cyber-attacks globally, this achievement demonstrates our commitment to securing confidential client and company information and fostering a robust security culture across our organisation.”

Gaining this certification confirms that Sysmex New Zealand has implemented the necessary security measures to protect its customers’ data from increasing threats of data breaches and cyber-attacks.

Sysmex joins a small group of organisations in New Zealand to receive the globally recognised accreditation. “We are immensely proud to be among a select group of service providers across the country to reflect the highest standard of information security, privacy, and management controls,” he said.

Sysmex New Zealand Quality Manager, Kelvin Gill shared that the ISO 27001:2013 certification process involved a two-stage assessment from an external body.

“The first stage was a high-level check to ensure our information security management system met the fundamental requirements of ISO 27001,” he said. “This was followed by an in-depth review which focused on our risk assessment and treatment of approximately 100 potential information security controls identified by the ISO standard.”

Kelvin stated that most of the work was completed prior to the audits, with all teams working collaboratively to understand and meet the requirements of ISO 27001.

Sysmex New Zealand was able to comply with all the necessary criteria and attain full compliance with the ISO 27001 certification.

“Our hard work was reflected by the fact that no non-conformances were raised against the standard, and the auditor was very happy to recommend that Sysmex become certified,” said Kelvin.

The next challenge for the company will be to align with the new version of ISO 27001, which is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.

