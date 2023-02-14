Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Yolk, Best Foods Launches NEW Vegan Mayo

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Best Foods

Same great taste, now 100% plant based

Kiwis' favourite mayo Best Foods, is excited to launch their NEW Vegan Mayonnaise with the same creamy delicious taste, but 100% plant based.

  • 100% plant-based
  • Egg free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • 100% PCR packaging

Best Foods Vegan Mayo is suitable for everyone, its highly versatile with no compromise on its exceptional taste and texture. Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, meat loving or simply just wanting the flexibility to make more healthy diet choices which are better for both yourself and the environment, Best Foods delicious Vegan Mayo is designed to be suitable for all dietary needs while not compromising on taste.

This vegan alternative to mayonnaise has substituted the egg yolk with high quality starches to recreate the same rich and creamy texture, just with a lighter colour appearance. This plant-based formula is not only free from eggs, but it is also gluten-free, made with no artificial colours and flavours, and is also a good source of Omega-3. By fine-tuning the recipe, Best Foods have a delivered a product with the same great taste of Best Foods original mayo, but now with all the benefits of being plant based.

Nabomita Bagchi, Head of Marketing at Unilever International, commented “There is a rapidly expanding wave of consumers looking for a better balance, these Flexitarians are about more than just cutting down on meat, it’s about factoring in health, animal welfare and sustainability into your diet”.

“Best Foods developed a Vegan Mayo to allow Vegans and Flexitarians the opportunity to consume mayo without compromising on the texture and taste”, says Bagchi.

Whether you’re nourishing yourself with a plant-based meal or beef burger, a lick of Best Foods Vegan Mayo can make anything taste more delicious.

Best Foods Vegan Mayo packaging is made with 100% PCR materials.

Best Foods Vegan Mayo can be purchased from your local Countdown, Pak n Save and New World. RRP $8.00 NZD.

To discover Best Foods full list of recipe creations featuring Best Foods Vegan Mayo, go to www.bestfoods.co.nz.

www.facebook.com/bestfoodsnz www.instagram.com/bestfoodsnz

#BestFoodsNZ #BestFoodsMayo #BestFoodsVeganMayo

