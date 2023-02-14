Countdown Stores To Close Early Again Today

Tuesday 14 February

Countdown’s Managing Director, Spencer Sonn: It’s been a devastating 24 hours for the North Island, and our 22,000 strong team is part of, and stands, by those communities grappling with the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. We know that there is a long road to recovery ahead, and we want to reassure Kiwis that we’re working hard to make sure we can continue to provide the essentials every day.

Today, we’ve again made the decision to close some of our North Island stores early. Customer and team safety remains our absolute priority and this decision means our team can get home safely.

The Countdown stores listed below will close early today and at this stage, all of our stores will reopen as normal tomorrow. There are also a number of stores that have not been able to open yet today, and we are working hard to reopen these as soon as we can. We'll continue to regularly update our store hours and any changes on our website.

There may also be impacts to our online deliveries and pick-ups today and tomorrow and we’ll be in touch with customers directly if their order is affected.

Our supply chain is continuing to work hard to get products into our stores but in some areas our ability to do this is being impacted by road closures. We have prepared as much as possible by sending extra stock to our stores over the last week, and we’re working closely with the National Emergency Management Agency to get more flowing through to stores as soon as it’s safe.

We’re in close contact with our growers, producers and supply partners to understand what impact the weather is likely to have on harvesting and production, and at this stage road closures are the main challenge for them getting products to us and through to customers.

The wellbeing and safety of our team is our main focus at the moment and we’re deeply grateful to every single one of them for all they’re doing to make sure their communities can get the essentials they need.

We want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we work hard to make sure everyone stays safe and can get what they need in the coming days.

Countdown stores already closed and closing early today:

Already closed: Countdown Whitianga, Countdown Carlyle, Countdown Napier, Countdown Hastings, Countdown Cambridge, Countdown Gisborne, Countdown Tikipunga, Countdown Spotswood

7pm close: Countdown Paeroa, Countdown Te Aroha, Countdown Taupō, Countdown Taupō South

8pm close: Countdown Dargaville, Countdown Kaikohe, Countdown Kerikeri, Countdown Regent, Countdown Waitangi, Countdown Paihia Central, Countdown Warkworth, Countdown Whangārei, Countdown Cable Car Lane, Countdown Crofton Downs, Countdown Johnsonville, Countdown Johnsonville Mall, Countdown Karori, Countdown Kilbirnie, Countdown Newtown, Countdown Tawa, Countdown Bayfair, Countdown Bethlehem, Countdown Bureta Park, Countdown Fraser Cove, Countdown Greerton, Countdown Papamoa, Countdown Tauranga, Countdown Te Puke, Countdown Whakatane, Countdown Otorohanga, Countdown Bridge Street, Countdown Chartwell, Countdown Claudelands, Countdown Hamilton, Countdown Huntly, Countdown Rototuna, Countdown St James, Countdown Dinsdale, Countdown Nawton, Countdown Te Rapa, Countdown Tokoroa, Countdown Putaruru, Countdown Matamata, Countdown Morrinsville, Countdown Te Awamutu, Countdown Stratford, Countdown Hawera, Countdown Vogeltown, Countdown New Plymouth Central, Countdown The Valley, Countdown Victoria Ave, Countdown Wanganui, Countdown Central Mall, Countdown Fairy Springs, Countdown Rotorua, Countdown Broadway, Countdown Feilding, Countdown Kelvin Grove, Countdown Levin, Countdown Otaki, Countdown Palmerston North, Countdown Paraparaumu, Countdown Rangitikei St, Countdown Waikanae, Countdown Marton, Countdown Awapuni, Countdown Aotea, Countdown Lower Hutt, Countdown Maidstone, Countdown Masterton, Countdown Petone, Countdown Porirua, Countdown Queensgate, Countdown Upper Hutt, Countdown Wainuiomata, Countdown Katikati

