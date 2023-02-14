Internet Providers To Work Together To Restore Links

New Zealand’s wireless internet providers are preparing to help out other internet companies that have been hit hard by the catastrophic flooding and storm damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mike Smith, head of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association that represents more than 30 wireless providers, says they mainly look after rural communities who have been cut off by the cyclone.

“They’ll be doing what they can as soon as access and weather allows,” says Mr Smith, who runs UBB (Ultimate Broadband) a wireless provider in Canterbury.

He says the huge loss of power across many regions such as the Coromandel, Hawke’s Bay and the Bay of Plenty means it will be tough to get customers online right away.

And even though wireless providers use radio signals to provide broadband, the fibre data links to main centres have been cut on the East Coast, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

“We can’t fix those but as a national association we can offer all the support we can to help get communities connected up as soon as power and data links allow.”

Once everyone is reconnected, Mr Smith says WISPA NZ will be talking with the Government on how it can help keep communities connected when fibre services are cut off.

“We will be doing what we can to help our members look after their communities.”

© Scoop Media

