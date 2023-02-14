Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

6:45pm: Domestic And International Flight Operations Cancelled Due To High Winds And Safety Reasons

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 7:50 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport

  • High winds have forced the suspension of ground handling operations at Auckland for safety reasons
  • No international or domestic flights can depart
  • Travellers with booked flights tonight are asked not to come to the airport and to please contact their airline
  • Auckland Airport is working with airline partners to support stranded passengers

High winds have forced the suspension of ground handling operations at Auckland Airport from now until midnight, meaning no international or domestic passenger flights can depart or arrive until tomorrow.

“Safety comes first at Auckland Airport and given current high winds and the need to ensure the safety of everyone working in and around the airport apron areas, ground handling operators have decided to suspend operations for the rest of the night,” said Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker.

“These are the people who manage the baggage loading and unloading, airbridge connections, passenger embarking and disembarking, and aircraft refuelling and ground handling services – they need to be safe when they’re working on the airfield, and the airport system can’t operate without them.

“We apologise to travellers for the disruption, particularly those that have already experienced significant travel challenges over the past couple of weeks. The weather just hasn’t been on our side, but the safety of staff and passengers come first as we manage through the impacts of this severe weather event.”

Cargo flights, medical emergency flights and private charter flights can still arrive and depart.

Advice for travellers

  • The international terminal remains open
  • All domestic and international flight operations are cancelled until tomorrow
  • Passengers set to travel tonight are asked to not come to the airport. Those already in check-in are asked to return home or to their accommodation
  • Due to the suspension of ground handling services, which includes baggage handling operations, some travellers arriving tonight will not be able to collect their checked bags as normal, because they cannot be returned to them safely Instead, travellers are asked to complete a form and report their missing bags in the baggage hall
  • Travellers should check airline websites, travel apps or email for airline or travel agent updates before leaving for the airport, and monitor Auckland Airport social media channels for updates about airport operations

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
