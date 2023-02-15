Countdown Asks Kiwis For Patience And Understanding As Cyclone Gabrielle Continues To Impact Stores And Supply Chain

Wednesday 15th February: Cyclone Gabrielle has wreaked havoc across the North Island in the last few days, and our entire team stands by those who have been affected by this devastating weather event.

Alongside our growers, producers, supply partners, and the National Emergency Management Agency, we are working hard to get essentials into our stores around the North Island as quickly as possible.

However road closures and weather damage are impacting our ability to do so in some areas - particularly in our Northland, Coromandel, East Coast and Hawke’s Bay communities. We are hopeful of getting some deliveries through to Northland later today so please bear with us.

Transport and logistics are the biggest challenges currently affecting what Kiwis will see on shelves over the next couple of days, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to fill gaps in our stores as quickly as we can.

We also have a few stores that have been unable to open again today. We are working as hard as we can to open these as soon as it’s safe to do so. There are also continued impacts to our online deliveries and pick-ups and we’ll be in touch with customers directly if their order is affected.

It is possible that there could be further disruption to our store network today and we’ll continue to regularly update our store hours on our website.

The below Countdown stores are currently closed:

Countdown Carlyle

Countdown Napier

Countdown Gisborne

As we all work through the impacts of the devastation Cyclone Gabrielle has left, we ask that customers only buy the supplies they need and please be considerate to each other and to our team members in store.

