Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown Asks Kiwis For Patience And Understanding As Cyclone Gabrielle Continues To Impact Stores And Supply Chain

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Countdown

Wednesday 15th February: Cyclone Gabrielle has wreaked havoc across the North Island in the last few days, and our entire team stands by those who have been affected by this devastating weather event.

Alongside our growers, producers, supply partners, and the National Emergency Management Agency, we are working hard to get essentials into our stores around the North Island as quickly as possible.

However road closures and weather damage are impacting our ability to do so in some areas - particularly in our Northland, Coromandel, East Coast and Hawke’s Bay communities. We are hopeful of getting some deliveries through to Northland later today so please bear with us.

Transport and logistics are the biggest challenges currently affecting what Kiwis will see on shelves over the next couple of days, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to fill gaps in our stores as quickly as we can.

We also have a few stores that have been unable to open again today. We are working as hard as we can to open these as soon as it’s safe to do so. There are also continued impacts to our online deliveries and pick-ups and we’ll be in touch with customers directly if their order is affected.

It is possible that there could be further disruption to our store network today and we’ll continue to regularly update our store hours on our website.

The below Countdown stores are currently closed:

Countdown Carlyle

Countdown Napier

Countdown Gisborne

As we all work through the impacts of the devastation Cyclone Gabrielle has left, we ask that customers only buy the supplies they need and please be considerate to each other and to our team members in store.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MoneyHub: New Zealand Guide On "Bracket Creep" Now Live
Bracket creep, also known as income tax creep, is the phenomenon where inflation causes people to move into higher tax brackets even though their real incomes haven't increased... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 