Border Crossings Take Off In 2022

Close to 5.6 million people crossed the New Zealand border in 2022, well up on 0.8 million in 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“Border crossings in 2021 were the lowest for a calendar year since 1971,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The 2019 year was the highest ever for international travel numbers, with over 14 million border crossings.”

There were 2.8 million arrivals and 2.7 million departures in 2022, compared with 398,600 arrivals and 427,800 departures in 2021.

