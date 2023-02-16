Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Profectus Group Appoints New CIO

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Profectus Group

Profectus Group, a leading technology-driven services provider of compliance and recovery solutions, has appointed Abhinov Gulati to the newly created role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the company.

In this role, Gulati will be responsible for leading Profectus Group's technology strategy and executing its digital transformation initiatives. Gulati brings over 15 years of experience in leading digital transformation and IT initiatives across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and technology. Prior to joining Profectus Group, Gulati served as the CTO and is a technology adviser at a fintech where he was responsible for driving technology innovation, implementation and the business’ IT roadmap.

Prior to then he held several senior positions at various technology and consulting firms. His experience includes leading and enabling teams, managing complex IT projects and partnerships, overseeing integrations, building and launching platforms designing and implementing innovative technology solutions to drive business outcomes.

“When someone the calibre of Abhinov comes along you need to do what you can to get him on board,” said Chris Hutchins, CEO, Profectus Group. “His experience in the financial technology space meshes perfectly with our expertise and our goal to become a technology-driven company. His experience in building and implementing game-changing solutions is exactly what we need as we continue to build out our tech stack and accelerate the scalable, profitable growth of Profectus Group.”

The company recently became the exclusive reseller of Xelix – the world-leading AI-powered real-time auditing toolset and reconciliation automation software – in Australia and New Zealand. It also recently sold its Rebate Deal Management software to US company Enable, a key step towards Profectus becoming investment grade, narrowing the company’s focus on building out its market-leading compliance and audit offerings and simplifying the enhancement of its technology stack.

The appointment of Gulati is key to the company’s strategy to achieve those ambitions.

“Profectus has a history of delivering significant value to its clients through expertise and hard work, and I’m looking forward to enhancing its already strong position with technologies and strategies that make the lives of our team and our clients easier,” said Gulati. “The company is on the front foot in looking at new, innovative ways to deliver business value and ROI and I’m looking forward to helping the company make the most of it.”

Gulati's appointment is effective immediately.

