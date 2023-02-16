Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

LIVE & FREE On MĀORI+: Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pre-Season Netball Tournament And New Sports Show TOA HŌPA

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Enjoy live and free coverage of the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pre-season tournament in Ōtaki, featuring all six ANZ Premiership teams, exclusively on MĀORI+


Catch all the action with 13 games across Friday 17th to Sunday 19th February with coverage starting from 9.00 AM each day!

Viewers from across Aotearoa can get behind their favourite players from Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, MG Mystics, Robinhood Stars, AVIS Magic, Trident Home Tactix and Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel.

The tournament has been an ongoing event for Te Wānanga o Raukawa for seven years and brings the best players in Aotearoa to one place for an eagerly anticipated competition.

At 1.00 PM, tune in to TOA HŌPA on MĀORI+, hosted by Erena Mikaere and Dale Husband. Viewers can enjoy this fun whānau sports show that takes you behind the scenes of the event, engaging with sporting legends and most importantly the communities behind them!

Download the MĀORI+ app from your app store, or check out other ways to watch: https://www.whakaatamaori.co.nz/ways-to-watch#maori-plus

