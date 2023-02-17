Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra’s COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op

Friday, 17 February 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: Fonterra

Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July.

Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell says Fraser joined Fonterra in 2020 and has made a significant contribution during his time with the business.

“Fraser has set the Co-op ambitious goals for decarbonisation and the management of water, and his enterprise leadership helped shape our new strategy and 2030 targets.

“He will leave our Operations business unit in great shape with a longer-term outlook and a sharp focus on efficiency.

“Fraser has indicated he intends to embark on a new career path and is looking to become more involved in venture capital as an investor and governor. I wish him well with this endeavour.

“I thank Fraser for his leadership of a critical part of our business, and for his support to me and the wider Fonterra Management Team.

“Fraser will stay on until the end of July and is committed to helping with finding a successor and ensuring a smooth handover,” says Mr Hurrell.

