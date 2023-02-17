Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Our Low Carbon Future - One Contract At A Time

Friday, 17 February 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: Green Investment Finance

New Zealand Green Investment Finance has launched the New Zealand Climate Clause Bank, a free resource that can help businesses make small climate-friendly changes that, across the economy, can have a big impact on emissions reductions.

The New Zealand Climate Clause Bank builds on the work of The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), a global collective of lawyers based in the UK using contracts to help deliver climate solutions. Many of the clauses in the New Zealand Climate Clause Bank have been adapted from TCLP’s work and modified for use in Aotearoa.

Developed by NZGIF in collaboration with of some of Aotearoa’s leading national and regional law firms, the New Zealand Climate Clause Bank is a suite of template clauses for contracts that can help drive better climate outcomes. Contributing law firms were Anderson Lloyd, Anthony Harper, Bell Gully, Buddle Findlay, Chapman Tripp, DLA Piper, Knapps Lawyers, Lane Neave, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh and Simpson Grierson.

The clauses allow contract parties to take small steps to operate more sustainably in their interactions, for example, by measuring and reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, procuring or delivering low carbon goods and services, and minimising air travel.

"These clauses have the potential to significantly change the way businesses think about climate change and their role in mitigating it", says NZGIF Head of Legal Ian MacKenzie, who led the development of the clauses.

"Businesses could proactively use their contracts with others to get closer to our low carbon future by taking small actions across various commercial agreements. In future, sustainability won’t be an afterthought in contract drafting - it will be built in from the start.

"For example, one of the clauses is designed to ensure that dispute resolution is handled in a manner that minimises travel and excessive paper usage and includes a commitment by both parties to offset emissions arising from any dispute. By ensuring parties commit to greener dispute resolution practices, parties can reduce emissions and energy use and contribute to Aotearoa’s decarbonisation."

NZGIF Chief Executive Craig Weise added, "Climate change isn’t something that will happen in the future - it is happening now. Action on climate issues is critical and every bit helps, no matter how small or insignificant it seems. If many law firms across the country adopt these clauses, together we can enable a greater impact on decarbonisation."

"We’re proud to lead this piece of work that can help businesses make a meaningful contribution to climate change mitigation. Bringing together so many of the country’s top law firms to work on this project demonstrates the sort of collaboration that’s needed to address climate change."

Phoebe Roberts, TCLP’s Director of Implementation and Co-Lead APAC, says, "We are delighted that the legal community in Aotearoa New Zealand has come together with NZGIF to further TCLP’s work in combating climate change through contract drafting. We hope that this initiative can be the model for lawyers around the world to collaborate for the health of our planet."

All businesses are encouraged to look at the New Zealand Climate Clause Bank and consider how the clauses might be able to assist in their own sustainability journey.

The New Zealand Climate Clause Bank is available for use by all lawyers and other businesses, for free, at www.nzgif.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Green Investment Finance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 