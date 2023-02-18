Wise Move Shakes Up New Zealand Moving Industry With ChatGPT Integration

WiseMove.co.nz – New Zealand’s leading online moving platform – has announced the integration of ChatGPT to their platform, which connects clients to trusted moving companies in the country. The startup believes that the integration of ChatGPT will revolutionize how people communicate and receive support on the platform, enhancing the overall user experience significantly.

Wise Move first launched in 2019, and since then it has become the go-to platform for Kiwi’s looking to book local movers. The platform offers clients access to a range of moving services - everything from furniture removals to pet, boat and car transportation. With ChatGPT, Wise Move has taken their platform to the next level, and the first step has been to improve the communication and service delivery between movers and their clients.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can communicate autonomously with users in natural language, answer questions and offer suggestions, and the integration of ChatGPT on Wise Move offers endless possibilities, according to Wise Move CEO, Gedi Burinskis. According to him, ChatGPT can automate certain aspects of their customer support service, reduce response time, and provide clients with 24/7 assistance.

We are very excited to have integrated ChatGPT into our platform. Our main goal has always been to make the moving process as stress-free and seamless as possible for our clients and with ChatGPT, we can improve what we already do well, customer service, and help our network of movers improve their service delivery and customer support.”

The incorporation of AI has been a game changer for Wise Move from the start as they use AI to help vet and verify mover and the new integration of OpenAI tools will allow the platform to handle more customer queries, as well as create new and innovative solutions for the moving industry.

But who and what is Wise Move? Wise Move has been operational for just over 4 years, but in that time, it has already made a significant impact on the moving industry in New Zealand. The platform has not only helped to connect thousands of clients with local moving companies, but also giving them access to verified reviews and trusted ratings as well as information on local pricing for moves.

This has resulted in a more transparent and efficient moving industry that has helped to establish a culture of trust and accountability within the industry.

Before the existence of the platform, the process of finding a moving company was a tedious one. You had to search through endless websites, complete contact forms on each just to get prices, and struggle to figure out what really is a fair price for a move. It was a time-consuming and often frustrating experience.

However, with Wise Move, clients only have to add their moving details once to get multiple quotes from different moving companies. This allows them to quickly compare prices and services and choose the best option for their needs. The platform also offers a user-friendly interface that makes the process simple and easy to understand. Wise Move has really made the entire process of moving more convenient, efficient, and cost-effective.

Another advantage of using a moving platform like Wise Move is that it reduces the environmental impact of moving. By connecting clients with moving companies that have empty truck space on return trips (called backloading), it helps to optimize trips which in turn reduces the amount of carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

Wise Move has also helped to streamline the moving industry. By bringing together multiple moving companies on one platform, it has created healthy competition in the industry. This has resulted in better pricing, increased efficiency and improved services. A big win for Kiwis.

This is a significant development not only for Wise Move but also for the moving industry as a whole. With AI set to play an increasingly important role in all industries, it is exciting to see a startup like Wise Move leading the way in terms of innovation and customer experience.

© Scoop Media

