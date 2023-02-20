Air New Zealand Introduces Special Fares To Keep Gisborne & Napier Communities Connected

Air New Zealand has reduced the cost of travelling to and from the communities hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle, with lower fares for all flights into and out of Gisborne and Napier until February 28.

Chief Customer & Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline introduced new fares this afternoon to ensure travel to and from these areas is made easier as local communities begin their recovery.

“As the extent of the damage to the Tairawhiti and Hawkes Bay regions becomes clearer, and we see the damage to roads connecting those areas, we know air travel will be more important than ever.”

“Having restored our services to Gisborne and Napier on Thursday and extended fare flexibility, we’re now reducing our pricing to make it even easier for those communities to stay connected with the rest of New Zealand,” says Ms Geraghty.

Air New Zealand’s prices on all domestic flights into or out of Gisborne and Napier are:

‘Seat only’ fares for a flight are $55 one way or $105 if the journey requires two connecting domestic flights.

Those booking a ‘seat and bag’ will pay $75 one way for a flight or $125 if the journey requires two connecting domestic flights.

Fares can be booked with immediate effect through to midnight Tuesday February 28 via the Air New Zealand website or your local travel agent.

Ms Geraghty says Air New Zealand’s Flexi change and Flexi refund fares remain available.

The new fares are in addition to fare flexibility announced last week, which means those who booked travel to/from Gisborne or Napier between February 17 and February 26 2023 have until March 5 2023 to change the date of their flight without a change fee, service fee or fare difference applying. Customers also have the option of placing fares into credit if they no longer wish to travel.

Customers can also choose to reroute their flight to another domestic destination without facing additional charges.

Customers who booked through a travel agent or third-party online agent should contact them directly about making changes to their bookings or credit validity.

Air New Zealand provides nine daily flights to Gisborne and up to 18 services a day to Napier, with 14 on Sunday.

