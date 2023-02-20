Urban Regeneration Professional Joins Auckland Light Rail Board

Chris Aiken, a business leader with extensive experience in the property and urban development sector, is joining the board of Auckland Light Rail Ltd (ALR Ltd).

Mr Aiken’s appointment was made by the Crown in consultation with Auckland Council.

ALR Ltd’s Chair, Dame Fran Wilde, welcomes Mr Aiken’s appointment and the experience he is bringing to the project.

“Auckland Light Rail goes well beyond strengthening the city’s transport network, and will deliver positive benefits to support sustainable housing choice and improving the communities where people live. The urban development knowledge and focus Chris brings is a huge and valuable asset for the project,” says Dame Fran.

Mr Aiken’s professional background includes involvement in large-scale and complex property development and construction projects. He is a director on the Kāinga Ora Construction Programme Assurance Panel and a director with Kiwi Property Group. Before starting his governance career, Mr Aiken was Chief Executive of HLC, a subsidiary of Housing New Zealand, responsible for establishing urban communities such as Hobsonville Point in west Auckland.

“Auckland is a dynamic city and I’m looking forward to using my skills on a project that will help make the city, and Aucklanders, grow and prosper,” Mr Aiken says.

Mr Aiken joins three other recent appointments to ALR Ltd’s board: lawyer Heather Ash, a former partner with the Simpson Grierson law firm, Leo Foliaki, a chartered accountant with experience working with large and complex projects, and Shane Ellison, former Chief Executive of Auckland Transport.

Further ALR information: www.lightrail.co.nz

© Scoop Media

