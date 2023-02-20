Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Araraurangi | Air New Zealand Takes Te Reo Māori To New Heights For Te Matatini

Monday, 20 February 2023, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Today, Araraurangi | Air New Zealand will operate its first flight fully dedicated to te reo Māori.

In partnership with Te Matatini, charter flight NZ 1236 will bring 171 passengers from Te Whanganui-a-Tara to Tāmaki Makaurau for Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata, the most prestigous kapa haka (Māori performing arts competition).

On the flight are two performing rōpū – Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti and Ngā Uri Taniwha, kaiwhiriwhiri (judges), and representatives from various organisations including Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission) and Te Mātāwai.

Air New Zealand Māori Development Lead Tupara Morrison says the airline is proud to support Te Matatini and the revitalisation of te reo Māori with this special flight for what is the 50-year anniversary of the festival.

“Except for Civil Aviation Authority prescribed announcements, the only language spoken by the pilots and cabin crew will be te reo Māori.”

“From check-in on our Kiosks, to gate and inflight announcements, to inflight service – we’ll be sharing te reo Māori throughout the entire journey. Our people have really led the charge in owning their part of the experience.”

“We also have Air New Zealand employees onboard who are kaihaka (performers) at the festival, so we expect there will be a fair bit of waiata lifting spirits during what is a difficult time for Aotearoa.”

Te Matatini is widely considered “the Olympics” of kapa haka performance, with teams coming from around the country to compete. The festival is a place of community and connection for Māoridom and Te Matatini is supporting kapa haka impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle to participate.

Te Matatini Chairman Herewini Parata says Te Matatini is proud to work in collaboration with Air New Zealand on arranging the airline’s first ever te reo Māori flight to Auckland ahead of Te Matatini at Eden Park from 22 to 25 February.

“Through this collaboration we can align our strategic goals, and showcase our unique Māori language and culture, through the very best in kapa haka excellence.”

Air New Zealand and Te Matatini have been working together since 2018 to develop and showcase the Te Matatini festival as New Zealand’s premium cultural event and promote Aotearoa New Zealand to the world.

Five of the airline’s Tohu Reo pin wearers will be part of the flight experience. The pin is worn by Araraurangi employees who have demonstrated fluency in te reo Māori. It identifies staff who are te reo Māori speakers to Air New Zealand’s customers and is worn with pride and purpose.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>


Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>




Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 