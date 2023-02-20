Ambit Appoints Adam Cherrett As Partner Manager

Auckland, 20th February 2023, Ambit, a conversational AI platform, has appointed Adam Cherrett as its new Partner Manager. In his new role, Adam will focus on building strong and lasting relationships with Ambit's partners.

Adam brings a wealth of experience to this position, having spent the last five years in Singapore as a Partnership Manager with the London Stock Exchange Group and before that with Refinitiv. Prior to that he was a Client Solutions Consultant for Thomson Reuters. His deep understanding of the financial and tech industries make him an invaluable addition to the Ambit team.

"We are thrilled to have Adam on board as our new Partner Manager," says Tim Warren, CEO and co-founder of Ambit. "His track record of building successful partnerships and his knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in driving Ambit's growth strategy. We look forward to the positive impact Adam will have on our business and for our valued partners."

Adam is originally from the UK and recently relocated to New Zealand to take on this new role with Ambit. He is looking forward to travelling and exploring Aotearoa together with his dog Maggie, and to be paddling with his new dragon boat team, the Steel Dragons.

"I am excited to be joining Ambit at such a key time in the company's growth," said Adam. "Ambit popped up on my radar while in Singapore and it was clear 2023 was going to be a great time for the business. When the Partner Manager role opened up, I knew that I had to get onboard.”

With Adam's appointment, Ambit is well-positioned to strengthen its relationships with existing partners and establish new partnerships in the rapidly evolving industry.

“I am looking forward to working with our partners to drive mutual success and help them achieve their business objectives,” Adam says. “With Ambit's leading-edge technology and innovative solutions, I am confident we can deliver real value to our partners and help them stay ahead of the competition.”

© Scoop Media

