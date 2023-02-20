Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Choice And Comfort With Air New Zealand Economy Stretch

Monday, 20 February 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Delivering more legroom than ever before, there’s a more comfortable way to fly economy with Air New Zealand. Introducing Economy Stretch, now available to book on the airline’s Los Angeles route for travel from 27 February 2023.

Recognising one size doesn’t fit all, customers flying the Auckland – Los Angeles route will now have three ways to fly in Economy: Economy, Economy Skycouch and the new Economy Stretch.

From an additional NZD $175 one-way, customers can upgrade to a dedicated stretch zone in the first four rows, enhancing the economy travel experience by having:

  • Up to 39 percent more legroom than the airline’s standard Economy seat
  • A roomy 35-inch (89cm) seat pitch
  • A comfortable headset and pillow designed for long-haul comfort
  • Free advanced seat selection and early disembarkation

As Air New Zealand operates some of the world’s longest flights, Chief Customer and Sales Office Leanne Geraghty says space and comfort is always high on travellers’ wish lists.

“Customers have told us they want more room to relax, and at a competitive price. Economy Stretch answers this challenge, with some luxury for the legs all while enjoying our renowned in-flight service, Kiwi cuisine and wine, and seat-back entertainment.

“Through innovations such as the Economy Skycouch and with Economy Skynest launching later next year, Air New Zealand continues to push boundaries in Economy travel.

“The Economy cabin welcomes the most diverse group of travellers. The introduction of Economy Stretch means we are providing more choice for customers at an Economy price point that will meet the needs of families, solo travellers, as well as those just looking for that little bit extra of extra comfort.”

There are 42 Economy Stretch seats on the airline’s Boeing 777s. Seats are subject to availability and are charged on a per sector basis.

Note to editors:

  • High res images and a video is available here.
  • Economy Stretch is introduced as the airline’s Boeing 777-300s on the Los Angeles route are reanimated and return to service. Air New Zealand is looking to introduce Economy Stretch on its Houston route as part of phase two.
  • The airline is using its current Economy seat with sculptured upholstery and flexible headrest for the new product.
  • Seat pitch refers to the distance between one point on an aircraft seat and the same point on the seat in front. Standard Economy seat pitch on Air New Zealand’s widebody fleet starts at 31 inches. Its Premium Economy seats have a 41-inch pitch.
  • Economy Stretch provides the additional legroom as the distance between the front of the seat pad and the back of the seat in front.
  • Along with seat perks, Economy Stretch customers will enjoy Air New Zealand’s full Economy service, including meals and drinks, and entertainment.
     

