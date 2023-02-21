PwC Acquisition Of Be Intelligent Expands Salesforce Consulting Practice In Aotearoa

PwC New Zealand has acquired Salesforce consultancy Be Intelligent, considerably strengthening PwC’s position as a key strategic transformation provider to leading private and public sector organisations across Aotearoa.

The strategic acquisition adds capability to PwC’s industry focus areas across healthcare and life sciences, social services, energy & utilities and financial services and enhances PwC’s capabilities in Salesforce Core, Industries, Marketing Cloud and Automation, and Managed Services.

Rob Fisher, Lead Partner for Transformation, PwC New Zealand says the team is excited at what the enhanced scale and expertise can deliver for its clients.

“This acquisition strongly aligns with our Technology Alliances strategy, while adding new capabilities, capacity and clients. Together, we’ll support our clients to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes by reimagining their customer experience.”

The practice will be co-led by Jeff Casey, PwC Partner and Enterprise Applications and Technology Driven Transformation Lead, and Mikal Todd, Be Intelligent CEO and Founder, who joins PwC as a partner. The acquisition expands PwC’s current team of 19 people to 40 and provides broad national coverage in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

PwC has adopted Be Intelligent’s licensed Salesforce reseller status, a first for PwC in the Asia Pacific region. PwC has been honoured by Salesforce with Global Strategic Partner Innovation Awards.

Values-based solutions

Be Intelligent, a specialist in digital transformation and experience optimisation, was co-founded by Mikal Todd in 2018.

Mikal is proud of the success of Be Intelligent, which he credits to a focus on securing the right people with the right attitude and combination of experience to support clients to transform and grow their businesses.

“I’m excited about the next phase of the journey and what can be created as a result of the Be Intelligent whānau joining PwC’s Salesforce practice. It was important for us to align with an organisation that shared similar aspirations, and the new practice has a values-led culture committed to making a positive impact for our clients.”

Jeff Casey is delighted with the acquisition and increased capability of PwC’s Salesforce practice, which combines Salesforce’s digital experience platform with deep industry experience, a human-centered approach and proven technology capabilities.

“This helps clients unlock their digital assets, data and capabilities so they can respond with agility to social, political, regulatory, environmental and technological change. Delivering purpose goes beyond the solutions we provide to our clients. As a values-driven team, it is important the solutions we deliver make a difference to our communities and the people around us.”

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, Industries, Salesforce Core, Automation, Managed Services and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

© Scoop Media

