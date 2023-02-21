Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees Set To Offer Starlink Business To Customers

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

2degrees has expedited introducing a Starlink Business offering, making 10 enterprise grade devices available to emergency services to help with Cyclone recovery efforts, and is opening registrations of interest from its business customers.

CEO Mark Callander said the telco is working to bring additional devices into New Zealand sooner than planned.

“We have been working on introducing Starlink Business to New Zealand. The devastating recent events have seen us bring the launch forward.

“We had devices in our lab for testing prior to the Cyclone. When the Cyclone hit, they were quickly deployed into Gisborne for backhaul, and we have airfreighted in additional units from Australia and are supplying these to emergency services.

Callander said the Starlink Business units offer a higher-level service experience than the residential units. They provide a high gain antenna, additional throughput allocation, are designed for extreme conditions, and this helps ensure high bandwidth and low latency for critical operations 24/7.

“This is an enterprise grade service, that will be supported by our business teams and integrate with our existing network solutions, such as SD WAN.”

2degrees will offer both self-install, and full installation options, and will back this with a fully managed telco service.

Customers can register their interest via the 2degrees business team, or here.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from 2Degrees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>


Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 