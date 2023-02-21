Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne Roasted Coffee In Wellington To Raise Money For Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Havana Coffee Works

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne is known for her love of horses, sailing and coffee, and recently she indulged the latter on a visit to New Zealand during which she toured the Havana Coffee Works roastery in Wellington.

Havana Coffee Works’ General Manager, Stefan Gray said Princess Anne’s knowledge for coffee became apparent right away.

“We hosted Her Royal Highness on a tour of the Wellington roastery, and it became obvious she knew how to make an excellent cup of coffee.

“But more than that, she had an extensive knowledge of coffee. After a brief demonstration by our Master Roaster Joe Stoddart, she personally roasted her own unique blend to take home with her to England.

“Later on, we were conversing about the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. The Royals expressed their wish to help, and The Princess Royal Cyclone Relief Blend was born.

“One of just two 500-gram bags of coffee roasted by Her Royal Highness herself is being auctioned off to raise funds. The auction winner will also receive a Royal worthy roastery tour and Havana goodie bag. Her Royal Highness’ recipe is a sophisticated blend; it’s bold and rich with deep caramel and European chocolate after tones. We have since roasted more beans, so her blend is available online and through our roasteries with the profits going to the Red Cross.

“Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence were delightful guests. Their kindness is greatly appreciated and we’re very fortunate to have this unique opportunity to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” said Gray.

The Princess Royal Cyclone Relief Blend

  • The auction for a 500g-bag of coffee personally roasted by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne is now open on Trademe
  • The auction includes a royal worthy Havana tour* with our Head Roaster and a Havana goodie bag (Havana t-shirt, Havana Frank Green reusable cup).
  • Using her Royal Highness’ recipe, the Havana team have replicated this blend and it is available for a limited time to purchase at Havana Coffee Works in Wellington, Auckland and online at Havana.co.nz, with profits being donated to The Red Cross.
  • It is a sophisticated blend - bold, rich, with deep caramel & European chocolate after-tones.

* Any travel or accommodation costs at winner's own expense

