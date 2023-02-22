Outsourcing For Your Needs – 5 Good Reasons To Hire A Product Design Consultancy Company

Almost everyone has come up with a fantastic solution to one of life's most urgent issues, whether it be making a spill-proof container for convenient beverage consumption at work or developing a car with higher fuel efficiency. New product design ideas are commonplace.

Product design keeps these concepts from becoming actual goods that consumers may purchase.

Even if you have a few ideas for revamping an existing product or creating a brand-new one, making those ideas a reality is considerably more complicated.

Designing a product involves much more than simply a concept. Beyond finding out how to address a global issue, there are several more issues, such as ensuring the product complies with safety regulations and relevant legislation and having an ergonomic design that supports your brand.

To assist them in developing the new items they intend to market, corporations engage independent product design companies. A firm skilled in product design advice and services try to produce a design for your product and to guarantee that all of these other parameters are satisfied. Hiring a product designer is vital to move a project closer to completion.

5 Good Reasons to Hire a Product Design and Consultancy Company

1. Time Savings

Working with a product design consultancy can save you time by taking on time-consuming product design and development tasks. Outsourcing can allow you to focus on other essential aspects of your business, such as marketing and sales.

Furthermore, hiring a team member requires more time than hiring a freelancer. To ensure that the best candidate is hired, the post must be publicised, resumes must be collected, interviews must be held, and occasionally a recruiting agency must be secured at significant expenditure. Even if a person is located, there is no assurance that they will mesh well with the business.

A product design consulting business may start immediately and have a staff on hand. They are prepared to work since they are trained professional experts and have made product design the focus of their business.

2. Expertise and Experience

A team of professionals with in-depth expertise and experience in product design and development often makes up a product design consultancy. They have the knowledge and experience to work with you to create a product that satisfies your needs, is simple to use, and can be produced affordably.

3. Cost Savings

In the long term, working with a product design consultant can help you save money by preventing manufacturing and design flaws. Before the product is put into production, the consultation may assist you in identifying and resolving any problems, saving you a lot of money and time.

Product designers are not always necessary, too. It could take months or even years for another designer to be needed once a product has been produced. It makes little sense to continue paying a product designer over the entire year if they are not needed.

4. Innovation

You may develop a unique and competitive product that stands out in the market with the aid of a product design consultant. They may aid in trend identification, user requirements and preferences research, and creating original solutions that support your company's objectives.

Innovation is essential because it enables businesses to develop novel and distinctive goods that stand out in the marketplace, satisfy consumer wants, and boost profitability. Here are a few strategies for incorporating innovation into product design:

User-Centred Design

User-centred design involves putting the needs and preferences of users at the centre of the design process. This approach involves understanding the user's context, goals, and tasks and designing easy-to-use, efficient, and intuitive products.

Sustainability

Creating sustainable products with minimal environmental impact is an important area of innovation in product design.

Sustainable design involves using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes, reducing waste and energy consumption, and designing durable and repairable products.

Design Aesthetics

Innovative product design can also involve creating products that have a unique and eye-catching design aesthetic. This can help companies differentiate their products from competitors and create a strong brand image.

Co-Creation and Collaboration

Collaborating with users, partners, and suppliers in the product design process can lead to innovative and unique products that meet the needs of a broader range of stakeholders.

Co-creation involves involving users in the design process and considering their feedback and ideas. In contrast, collaboration involves working with partners and suppliers to incorporate their expertise and capabilities in the product design process.

5. Access to Advanced Technology

To assist you in creating high-quality goods that adhere to industry norms and laws, product design consultancies have access to cutting-edge tools, software, and technology. They may also assist you in finding and implementing fresh technological advancements that will improve the functionality and features of your product.

The availability of cutting-edge technology aids designers in producing unique, effective, and high-quality goods. Here are a few instances of cutting-edge technology utilised often in product design:

Computer-Aided Design (CAD)

CAD software allows designers to create 3D models of products and test their functionality and performance in a virtual environment. This software can help designers identify and resolve design flaws before the product goes into production, saving time and costs.

Rapid Prototyping

Rapid prototyping technologies, such as 3D printing and CNC machining, allow designers to produce physical prototypes of products quickly. This can help designers test the product's form, fit, and function and make changes and improvements quickly and cost-effectively.

Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR)

VR and AR technologies can help designers visualise products in a virtual or augmented environment, which can help them test and refine the product's design and features.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software

PLM software allows designers to manage the entire lifecycle of a product, from design to manufacturing to distribution. This software can help designers collaborate and communicate with other stakeholders in the product development process and ensure that the product is produced on time and within budget.

Simulation and Analysis Software

Simulation and analysis software, such as finite element analysis (FEA), can help designers test product structural and thermal properties and identify potential design flaws. This software can help designers optimise the design of a product for performance, reliability, and safety.

Access to advanced technology brings immersive experiences, intelligent tools, customer insights, increased accuracy, and speed to the product design process. It also makes low-cost manufacturing feasible, along with a high level of automation.

Outsourcing for Product Design Services and Consultancy

Given how crucial the product design process is, every company would employ a team of designers. While it is true that many big businesses employ product designers year-round, there are many more opportunities to engage a group of independent product designers and consultants to do the task.

Even if a company providing freelance product design services and consulting charges more upfront, the overall savings are still substantial because downtime and the expense of hiring and onboarding new employees are not incurred.

About Pro-Dev

Pro-Dev is your One-Stop Solution for all your Product Design and Consultancy needs. Pro-Dev ensures the highest quality standard and uses independent compliance testing labs to meet compliance requirements for all the markets where the product will be sold (USA, EU, AU, NZ, Canada).

When your company needs the best industrial design, consider looking for a team that delivers excellence with every project. Pro-Dev offers start-to-finish services that transcend simple build specifications to create trustworthy solutions for your brand. Our one-stop solution to industrial and product design in New Zealand, Sydney, AU, as well as in Los Angeles, CA and the international community, makes us an intelligent choice from conception to manufacturing.

© Scoop Media

