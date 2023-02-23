Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cheers To A Good Cause: CLINK Launches Fundraising Box To Support Cyclone Relief Efforts In Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 6:03 am
Press Release: CLINK

CLINK Collaborates with Boutique Gin Distillers, and New Zealand Food and Beverage Producers to Create Cyclone Relief Fundraising Box, with 100% of Sales Donated to Hawke's Bay Foundation's Relief Efforts

[HAVELOCK NORTH, HAWKE’S BAY, February 22nd—] CLINK, a Havelock North-based e-commerce small business that profiles boutique gin distillers, small food producers, and local hospitality venues, is partnering with their suppliers to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay, creating a special fundraising box, with 100% of sales going to the Hawke's Bay Foundation's "Cyclone Relief Fund".

"Our team has seen firsthand the devastating impact on our community and local businesses. We founded CLINK with the vision to help connect Kiwi’s with businesses just like those who have lost everything. So we wanted to use the CLINK platform to provide further financial assistance to those who need it most," said co-founder Katija Vlatkovich.

CLINK and their generous suppliers, including Curiosity Gin, Rifters Gin, 1919 Distillers, Cambridge Distillers, Strange Nature Gin, Parched Garnishes, East Imperial, Antipodes, Just Fresh, Bhuja Brothers and Social Drinkware, have created special CLINK fundraising boxes retailing at $120, with 100% of the sales to be donated to the Hawke's Bay Foundation's special 'HB Cyclone Relief Fund,' who are providing these funds to welfare agencies on the ground that need it most.

The boxes will be available to purchase on http://www.clinkdrink.co.nz this Thursday until they sell out. This initiative is expected to raise $3,600 for the fund, with the option for customers to also provide an additional donation if they choose.

The CLINK fundraising boxes will contain a selection of donated products from the suppliers, including a gin from either Curiosity Gin, Rifters Gin, 1919 Distillers, Cambridge Distillers or Strange Nature Gin, mixers by East Imperial, water from Antipodes, garnishes from Parched, bro-Ja mix from Bhuja Brothers, lemon juice from Just Fresh & a jigger from Social Drinkware.

Customers have the option to gift these boxes to anyone they choose, with the boxes being distributed by CLINK in early March.

CLINK is a monthly boutique gin subscription service based in Havelock North, New Zealand. Their limited edition boxes are specifically designed to provide customers with the best of New Zealand's gin, along with handpicked mixers, garnishes, and local snacks. Each box is carefully curated to ensure a unique and unforgettable experience, showcasing the creativity and talent of local producers.

