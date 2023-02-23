Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wise And G-P Launch Integration To Power Faster, Lower Cost Global Contractor Payments

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Globalization Partners

G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™, and Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, today announced a partnership that will power the future of how businesses pay international freelancers and contractors.

Through the integration with G-P and Wise, companies will have direct access within the G-P platform to an efficient payment system that ensures fairness and pay transparency for all talent. Traditionally, cross-border transactions have been limited to time-consuming and manually intensive bank transfers for payment processing, providing no choice to customers or professionals. G-P Contractor will now deliver flexible payment options and a straightforward view into the entire payments process — including the mid-market exchange rate.

“Together with Wise we are creating a world that is unhindered by traditional financial systems, providing customers and contractors an ethical and transparent employment and payment process for all talent through our Global Employment Platform,” said Nat Rajesh Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. “At G-P, our mission is to create a borderless and equitable world of work. Delivering flexible payment options is critical to delivering on that mission and meeting the needs of today’s professionals.”

Unlike other solutions, there are no hidden transaction fees — giving businesses more control and autonomy over their international payments. They can choose the time, frequency and currency of payments, and will see a full breakdown of transaction details and real-time payment status. These payments will save time and labour on individual invoices, ensure timely delivery of funds, provide the current FX rate, avoid inefficiencies and create a more transparent process for all involved. It also provides a significant benefit for those that don’t have access to stable currencies or are experiencing rapid inflation around the globe.

“We’re excited to work with G-P to provide an easy and transparent way for companies to bring on global contractors and better manage these relationships,” said Steve Naudé, Head of Wise Platform. “We’ve seen a growing need from companies to have more control over their international payments, especially to contractors, and are proud to see G-P trusting Wise to manage and power their cross-border capabilities. We look forward to working with G-P as they break down the barriers to global business.”

New capabilities for G-P Contractor customers include:

  • Choice of payment method, including bank transfer, credit/debit, ACH, Wire and International Wire
  • Contractors across 180+ countries can now get paid in 50+ currencies including: USD, AUD, GBP, SGD, CAD and EUR
  • Batch payments for invoices in the same or different currencies
  • Real-time guaranteed quotes at the time of payment — avoiding any exchange fluctuations that occur as the transaction progresses
  • Transparent payment summaries for companies to see exactly what fees they pay — nothing is hidden — and the mid-market exchange rate being applied
  • Payment status updates to monitor the transaction throughout the payment process; more than 50% of payments powered by Wise are instant[1]

New capabilities for G-P contractors include:

  • Choice of payout method to receive funds with multiple options, including: bank transfer, virtual cards, wallets, ACH, Wire and International Wire
  • Choice of 50+ currencies for payment

With G-P Contractor, businesses can hire contractors in 180+ countries, quickly and easily. An extension of G-P's best-in-class Global Employment Platform™, this offering provides support throughout the entire lifecycle of contractors hired for both short- and long-term projects.

Wise helps people and businesses securely hold and move money in over 50 currencies and send USD to over 190 countries. It is further growing the offerings of Wise Platform to allow banks and businesses to embed the power of Wise into their existing platform.

The Wise Platform allows partners to take advantage of one of the largest global engineering teams focused on helping move money around the world. The team also has dedicated delivery, engineering, customer and product specialists who work collaboratively to seamlessly integrate the Wise APIs into partner dashboards and user interfaces.

To find out more about G-P Contractor and Wise’s new offerings, please visit: https://www.globalization-partners.com/g-p-contractor/.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Globalization Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Increases Official Cash Rate
The Committee agreed that the OCR still needs to increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term... More>>

Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 