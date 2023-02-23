Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Digital Agency In APAC Top Spot For The 4th Consecutive Year

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Hype and Dexter

Hype & Dexter, an Auckland based digital agency specialising digital transformation and growth through CRM, has been named HubSpot’s number 1 solutions partner of the year for the APAC region. This marks the 4th consecutive year that this accolade has been awarded to the agency.

Hype & Dexter CEO, Ryan Watkins, said:

“Winning this award demonstrates that we've been successful in that mission and that our efforts have truly made a difference for our clients. We're incredibly proud of this achievement, and believe that it sets us apart in a crowded and competitive field. We know that this award is a reflection of the trust and confidence that our clients have placed in us, and we're more motivated than ever to continue delivering outstanding results for them.

Achievements like this are a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, and it shows that we have world-class talent across our Sydney & Auckland based teams. In 2023 we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Sales & Marketing Technology and helping deliver Digital Transformation projects for even more APAC businesses.”

Brian Garvey, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot said, “Hype & Dexter has truly had a massive impact on their customers’ success. The entire HubSpot community congratulates them on this monumental achievement.”

Alongside this achievement, the company also ranked #3 out of over 6,000 solutions partners in HubSpot’s Global Solutions Partner of the Year list.

After successfully expanding their offices into Australia last year, they’ve since set their sights on expansion across the entire APAC region.

