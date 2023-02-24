Kiwi Real Estate Brand Wins Global Award

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) has been named Best International Real Estate Agency Worldwide at the International Property Awards.

The premium real estate company topped its category as the world’s Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices). The prestigious International Property Awards recognise excellence in the property industry, from architecture and development through to interior design and real estate.

It's the second time NZSIR has won the global title, last winning it in 2019.

NZSIR also won Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) in the Asia Pacific region. NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says the awards are an outstanding achievement for the company, which now has 23 offices located throughout New Zealand.

“An International Property Award is a well-respected mark of excellence and we are delighted to be recognised as the best real estate agency in the world,” he says. “As well as being a symbol of the success we have achieved since we launched the brand in 2005, these awards are a testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our 180-plus licensed agents who continuously generate the best-possible results for our vendors. We couldn’t be prouder.”

The news follows another strong period of growth for the company, with four offices opening in in 2022 and another two set to open in the coming weeks. NZSIR is looking to establish a further two offices in Dunedin and Christchurch by the end of the year, bringing the total to 28.

“Going from 23 offices to 28 within the space of 18 months is an indication that there is still confidence in the real estate market, as well as our globally-renowned brand. With inflation starting to stabilise, and increasing buyer demand, we are expecting 2023 to be a positive year,” Harris adds.

Judged by an independent panel of over 80 property industry experts, the International Property Awards celebrate brilliance, integrity and maintaining high standards in the property industry.

“NZSIR is one of the highest-achieving affiliates in the Sotheby’s Real Estate brand in the Asia Pacific region and this international accolade really cements our position as one of the most influential real estate brands in this part of the world,” Harris says.

