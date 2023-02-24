Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Real Estate Brand Wins Global Award

Friday, 24 February 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Sotheby's International Realty

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) has been named Best International Real Estate Agency Worldwide at the International Property Awards.

The premium real estate company topped its category as the world’s Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices). The prestigious International Property Awards recognise excellence in the property industry, from architecture and development through to interior design and real estate.

It's the second time NZSIR has won the global title, last winning it in 2019.

NZSIR also won Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) in the Asia Pacific region. NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says the awards are an outstanding achievement for the company, which now has 23 offices located throughout New Zealand.

“An International Property Award is a well-respected mark of excellence and we are delighted to be recognised as the best real estate agency in the world,” he says. “As well as being a symbol of the success we have achieved since we launched the brand in 2005, these awards are a testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our 180-plus licensed agents who continuously generate the best-possible results for our vendors. We couldn’t be prouder.”

The news follows another strong period of growth for the company, with four offices opening in in 2022 and another two set to open in the coming weeks. NZSIR is looking to establish a further two offices in Dunedin and Christchurch by the end of the year, bringing the total to 28.

“Going from 23 offices to 28 within the space of 18 months is an indication that there is still confidence in the real estate market, as well as our globally-renowned brand. With inflation starting to stabilise, and increasing buyer demand, we are expecting 2023 to be a positive year,” Harris adds.

Judged by an independent panel of over 80 property industry experts, the International Property Awards celebrate brilliance, integrity and maintaining high standards in the property industry.

“NZSIR is one of the highest-achieving affiliates in the Sotheby’s Real Estate brand in the Asia Pacific region and this international accolade really cements our position as one of the most influential real estate brands in this part of the world,” Harris says.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Sotheby's International Realty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>

Reserve Bank: Increases Official Cash Rate
The Committee agreed that the OCR still needs to increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term... More>>

Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Our Cook Strait Ferry Operators Need To Up Their Game

Consumer NZ is calling out our Cook Strait ferry operators for their customer service failures. “Many people across the country continue to experience travel woes... More>>


Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 