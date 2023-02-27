Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

Monday, 27 February 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Decreased volumes of retail sales were seen in the hardware, building, and garden supplies industry, down 15 percent, and in the motor vehicles and parts industry, down 10 percent, helping to drive a fall in total retail sales compared with the December 2021 quarter.

“Falls in building supplies and vehicle sales in the December 2022 quarter are reflective of a decline from the peak in sales seen during December 2021,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

“COVID-19 restrictions have influenced changes in sales patterns in many retail industries over the last few years.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>

Reserve Bank: Increases Official Cash Rate
The Committee agreed that the OCR still needs to increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term... More>>



TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


Consumer NZ: Our Cook Strait Ferry Operators Need To Up Their Game

Consumer NZ is calling out our Cook Strait ferry operators for their customer service failures. “Many people across the country continue to experience travel woes... More>>


Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>



work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 