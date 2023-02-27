Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Decreased volumes of retail sales were seen in the hardware, building, and garden supplies industry, down 15 percent, and in the motor vehicles and parts industry, down 10 percent, helping to drive a fall in total retail sales compared with the December 2021 quarter.

“Falls in building supplies and vehicle sales in the December 2022 quarter are reflective of a decline from the peak in sales seen during December 2021,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

“COVID-19 restrictions have influenced changes in sales patterns in many retail industries over the last few years.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

