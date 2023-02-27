Unprecedented Luxury Arrives As NZ Sotheby’s International Realty Comes To Auckland’s Eastern Bays

Luxury real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty is bringing its global network to Auckland’s Eastern Bays.

The Eastern Bays represents Auckland’s golden mile of luxury waterfront homes and now the area has access to a real estate team experienced in this affluent market. The couple say luxury is not only defined by the homes they sell, but the experience their team provides.

“Luxury is an experience not a price point,” says L-J. “Buying or selling your home is one of the biggest financial decisions people can make. We understand that, and our role is to make that a positive, exciting, and uplifting experience, where we maximise our global marketing network, and provide incomparable personal service and tailored plans. “

Greg has been with the company for six years and says there’s nothing like the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty experience and track record when it comes to selling high-end property.

“We have over 1,000 offices in 82 countries worldwide – in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, to name a few. Our ability to market highly desirable New Zealand properties to valuable global audiences and expats looking to return home is unmatched by any other real estate company,” says Greg.

“It’s a real privilege to be representing the multi-award-winning Sotheby’s International Realty brand in Auckland’s Eastern Bays.”

The international marketing network makes it the only choice for high-end real estate sales and purchases. There’s a global referral system in place- critical when selling high-end properties.

“Our marketing materials and impeccable standards are unmatched, and because many of our clients prefer a discreet approach to viewings, most are by appointment with pre-qualified buyers. The reality is that when our ‘For Sale’ sign is placed outside a home, the perception of value is instantly higher,” adds Greg.

Auckland born and raised, Greg previously owned businesses in the retail and appliance industries before he joined forces in both marriage and business with L-J. L-J’s background in healthcare, project management, and facility development brings well-honed organisational skills and absolute attention to detail to the partnership, such that the duo has become renowned for their exceptional customer service and sales results.

The team is looking to expand quickly to serve Auckland’s stunning Eastern Bays, which includes Orakei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama, St Heliers, and Glendowie.

“Yes, there’s been a downturn in the market, however economic conditions are not the key reason for selling or buying a home. While the luxury market hasn’t gone unscathed because of recent economic challenges, and while there’s no denying that for many it’s been a time of real financial stress, there’s also been a surge of wealth creation around the world.

“There are fewer areas right now for this wealth creation to invest, so property is a rational option. Property is also an emotional drawcard because the wealthy are spending more time in their luxury homes, so they’re investing in property.

“The affluent aren’t as affected by interest rate hikes either. Put simply, they have money to spend, and we are here to help them spend it wisely.

“We also believe that this market is looking for clean, green, naturally wondrous places like New Zealand to invest. We are tapped into this global network and so we can take real advantage of that for our clients.”

Globally renowned and multi-award winning (Asia Pacific Property Awards Real Estate – multiple awards since 2019 including Best International Real Estate Agency 5-20 offices in 2022-2023), New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty is the only true name in luxury real estate. The company makes and breaks records – some of the highest priced properties in Auckland and NZ have been sold by NZSIR.

