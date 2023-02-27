RSE Workers Ready For Rebuild But Need Interim Support

The Government must provide significant assistance - specifically food and accommodation - to migrant workers who cannot access financial support through the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and could be assisting with the rebuild following Cyclone Gabrielle, according to the Union Network of Migrants (UNEMIG) and FIRST Union's Pasefika FONO.

UNEMIG coordinator Mikee Santos said that while funding and support has been made available to the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle, many migrant workers whose employment has been affected by the cyclone face difficulties in accessing that support.

"During the pandemic, the Government made funds available to migrant workers who were ineligible for MSD support, which was rolled out through the Red Cross's Manaaki Manuhiri (Support to visa holders) program," said Mr Santos.

"RSE workers in affected regions should be able to access accommodation support, food vouchers and help with clothing and transport costs to support their return to work in rebuilding following the cyclone."

"Migrant workers switching employers who require a change in their visa conditions should be prioritised and expedited, and visa costs should be waived as well."

Antonia Lilii, convenor of FIRST Union’s Pasefika FONO, said there are hundreds of workers whose employment has been severely affected.

"We now have workers stuck without jobs in regions with significant labour demands. Many of these workers have construction and building skills that will be valuable in supporting the recovery," said Ms Lilii.

"An investment in short-term income support while prioritising Immigration NZ resources to fast-track their visa variations would address a number of issues efficiently."

Mr Santos said UNEMIG was also concerned that other visa changes are happening quickly and with little consultation with unions or migrant worker groups.

"The 'Immigration Rebalance' introduced recently provided valuable protections to prevent exploitation while ensuring that low-waged migrant workers didn’t undermine labour market standards," said Mr Santos.

"We're concerned that hurried changes could undermine some of this progress, opening the door to resuming low-waged migration and putting workers at risk of exploitation."

"Migrants are prepared to play a part in rebuilding after the cyclone, but we need to ensure that people are supported as they transition between roles and that new migrants will not work in a precarious or vulnerable state."

© Scoop Media