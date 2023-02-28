Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FTN Motion Raising Capital Ahead Of Australia, Europe Expansion

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 4:24 pm
Press Release: FTN Motion

Wellington, 28th February 2023 Wellington’s e-motorcycle disruptor FTN Motion is opening a new investment round as it scales production to enter Australia and Europe.

The start-up raised nearly $3 million in 2022, bringing the total invested to $4.6 million. Most of the investment has come from the company’s earliest supporters, who have been on board with the FTN mission since its first capital raise in 2021.

Luke Sinclair, co-founder of FTN, says the steadfast support from its core group of investors has been instrumental in getting the company to where it is today, as its first 100 Early Adopter bikes begin to hit streets around Aotearoa.

“The support we’ve received has been incredible, particularly given that our investors have returned each time to invest in our vision. We’ve built a small but growing team and our first Beta bikes. In a short space of time, we’ve been able to develop a production-ready design and are now in our first full production phase, delivering our 100 Early Adopter Streetdogs. We’ve also been able to ready ourselves to enter overseas markets,” he says.

FTN is now looking to raise $5 million as it scales up production to meet demand and launch in Australia and Europe.

“In just over a year, we’ve outgrown our Haining Street HQ and are looking for a larger space in Wellington to support production for deliveries to New Zealand and Australia. Investing in R&D, and more scalable manufacturing processes that will make production more efficient is also a priority,” he says.

Michel Roncara, FTN’s General Manager, says their overseas expansion comes as they continue to attract global interest in the Streetdog.

“Demand and urgency for technologies that reduce emissions are only increasing. The Streetdog has generated interest worldwide, and already we have people on our international waiting list.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes over the last 12 months to produce premium-built bikes that are equally beautiful in design. Our team has also continued to innovate along the way - pushing the boundaries of motorcycle design, and setting us apart in a fast-growing market. This includes innovation like integrating hemp into our bikes and advanced software integration.

“2023 will be an exciting time for us, as our first 100 bikes hit the roads and we take our mission to change how people commute to the world,” he says.

People interested in investing in FTN Motion can contact james@ftnmotion.com for more information and a prospectus.

About FTN Motion

FTN Motion custom makes the world’s most stylish cafe-racer style e-motorcycles in the heart of Wellington.

Engineers Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow completed the prototype of the ‘Streetdog’ during the COVID-19 lockdown, proving that something exceptional can come out of difficult times. Together with Amsterdam-based co-founder Saskia Thornton, FTN Motion seeks to change the world commutes by creating sleek, timeless electric vehicles that epitomise the freedom of the Kiwi lifestyle.

Different by design, their moped-class e-bike has a unique, classic motorbike feel, paired with purposefully minimalist yet cutting-edge technology and layout for an exhilarating, uncomplicated riding experience. The Streetdog is powered by an electric 3KW hub motor with up to 80km of real-life range and a top speed of 50km per hour, as well as 30 litres of storage and a removable battery that can be charged anywhere there’s a power plug.

The first 100 Streetdogs sold out within days and are now on New Zealand roads. The second release of Streetdogs will be launched in August 2023. A priority waitlist has been introduced for a second production run. You can register interest here.

To find out more, visit ww.ftnmotion.com

