FUJIFILM Business Innovation Acquires MicroChannel Systems Business, A Leading Business Solutions & Technology Provider

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. will acquire*1 Australian IT services company MicroChannel Services Pty. Limited (hereafter, MicroChannel) and its affiliates. From March 1, MicroChannel will change its name to FUJIFILM MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd and Brett Matthews, current managing director of FUJIFILM Data Management Solutions Pty Ltd, will serve as the new CEO of the acquired companies.

Founded in 1995 and recipient of over 100 awards*2, MicroChannel is a leading business solutions and technology provider with customers across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. MicroChannel is regarded by global technology leaders such as Microsoft, SAP and Sage as a top ERP and IT solutions provider in the region. MicroChannel specializes in small to mid-sized businesses and corporate divisions, and has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, and Singapore.

“This is an exciting step on our path to growing our ERP systems and services as one of our core business offerings,” said Naoki Hama, president and CEO, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. “MicroChannel has an outstanding team of committed and knowledgeable professionals. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our long-term ambition of providing customers with as much value as possible through a combination of solutions and services.

“We look forward to working with MicroChannel’s team and well-established customer base to leverage our combined expertise for all customers across the region and to further enhance digital transformations alongside our existing operations.”

“This acquisition marks a historic and exciting milestone for MicroChannel,” said Harach Lucas, Founder and Managing Director of MicroChannel, who will serve as Senior Executive Advisor for FUJIFILM MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd. “We are very excited to become part of a highly respected global organization with a similar customer-centric culture and a rich history of providing innovative products and solutions.”

FUJIFILM Business Innovation began marketing and supporting the implementation of ERP systems with the creation of its subsidiary, FUJIFILM Digital Solutions Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, in January 2022. The acquisition of MicroChannel is an important step for FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s full-scale global expansion in this space.

Outline of the companies whose shares are to be acquired by FUJIFILM Business Innovation:

Company name Headquarters Mainly markets in Number of employees MicroChannel Services Pty. Limited Australia Australia, New Zealand Approximately 200 (as of February 2023) MicroChannel Hosting Pty Ltd Australia MicroChannel Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore Singapore

*1 Based on the share sale agreement with Lucas Family Holdings Pty Limited, Tec Partners Pty Ltd, MicroChannel Hosting Services Pty Ltd, and MicroChannel International Pty Ltd, FUJIFILM Business Innovation will acquire the entire stakes in MicroChannel Services Pty. Limited, MicroChannel Hosting Pty Ltd, and MicroChannel Singapore Pte. Ltd.

*2 Examples include SAP Business One Partner of The Year ANZ for 2021 and Sage Intacct Excellence Award ANZ for 2022

