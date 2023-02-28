Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Acquires MicroChannel Systems Business, A Leading Business Solutions & Technology Provider

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:26 pm
Press Release: FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Limited

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. will acquire*1 Australian IT services company MicroChannel Services Pty. Limited (hereafter, MicroChannel) and its affiliates. From March 1, MicroChannel will change its name to FUJIFILM MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd and Brett Matthews, current managing director of FUJIFILM Data Management Solutions Pty Ltd, will serve as the new CEO of the acquired companies.

Founded in 1995 and recipient of over 100 awards*2, MicroChannel is a leading business solutions and technology provider with customers across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. MicroChannel is regarded by global technology leaders such as Microsoft, SAP and Sage as a top ERP and IT solutions provider in the region. MicroChannel specializes in small to mid-sized businesses and corporate divisions, and has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, and Singapore.

“This is an exciting step on our path to growing our ERP systems and services as one of our core business offerings,” said Naoki Hama, president and CEO, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. “MicroChannel has an outstanding team of committed and knowledgeable professionals. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our long-term ambition of providing customers with as much value as possible through a combination of solutions and services.

“We look forward to working with MicroChannel’s team and well-established customer base to leverage our combined expertise for all customers across the region and to further enhance digital transformations alongside our existing operations.”

“This acquisition marks a historic and exciting milestone for MicroChannel,” said Harach Lucas, Founder and Managing Director of MicroChannel, who will serve as Senior Executive Advisor for FUJIFILM MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd. “We are very excited to become part of a highly respected global organization with a similar customer-centric culture and a rich history of providing innovative products and solutions.”

FUJIFILM Business Innovation began marketing and supporting the implementation of ERP systems with the creation of its subsidiary, FUJIFILM Digital Solutions Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, in January 2022. The acquisition of MicroChannel is an important step for FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s full-scale global expansion in this space.

Outline of the companies whose shares are to be acquired by FUJIFILM Business Innovation:

Company nameHeadquartersMainly markets inNumber of employees
MicroChannel Services Pty. LimitedAustraliaAustralia, New ZealandApproximately 200 (as of February 2023)
MicroChannel Hosting Pty LtdAustralia
MicroChannel Singapore Pte. Ltd.SingaporeSingapore

*1 Based on the share sale agreement with Lucas Family Holdings Pty Limited, Tec Partners Pty Ltd, MicroChannel Hosting Services Pty Ltd, and MicroChannel International Pty Ltd, FUJIFILM Business Innovation will acquire the entire stakes in MicroChannel Services Pty. Limited, MicroChannel Hosting Pty Ltd, and MicroChannel Singapore Pte. Ltd.

*2 Examples include SAP Business One Partner of The Year ANZ for 2021 and Sage Intacct Excellence Award ANZ for 2022

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm
The Reserve Bank’s past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview. “Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates... More>>



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: January 2023

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market... More>>


Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 