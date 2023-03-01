Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Practical And Transformational” Plan To Uplift Tourism Workforce

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Minister Peeni Henare has today launched the Better Work Action Plan, aimed at making the tourism workforce stronger, more sustainable, and resilient.

TIA Chair Gráinne Troute, Industry co-chair of the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan partnership

TIA Chair Gráinne Troute, Industry co-chair of the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan partnership which created the plan, says: “The Action Plan is both practical and potentially transformational, forming a holistic package of proposals that should bring about positive changes to the tourism industry”.

The plan has six proposals (Tirohanga Hou) and 14 initiatives to address four key systemic issues facing the tourism workforce. The issues identified were demand fluctuations; pay and conditions; firm maturity and scale; and current and future skills gaps.

The solutions aim to create a more regenerative, high value and resilient industry that all New Zealanders can be proud of.

“The creation of a Tourism and Hospitality Accord will require businesses to meet certain workplace standards, recognising those that are already doing the right thing, as well as, where it is warranted, shifting the dial towards better pay and conditions for workers across the industry,” says Ms Troute.

Helping businesses better understand existing technology would enhance productivity and drive better outcomes for workers and businesses, as would fit-for-purpose education and training.

Embracing seasonality, and leaning into the flexibility of the industry, will involve exploring innovative models such as employee and job-sharing amongst tourism operators.

Building cultural competency within the industry will enable businesses and workers to tell more authentic stories and build more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

“There are many positive stories of people with fulfilling and rewarding careers in tourism. Showcasing these people, their careers, and the variety that tourism has to offer should help attract more workers to the industry,” Ms Troute said.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the solutions developed by the group are coming at a critical time for the industry. “Thank you to the industry leadership group for their work developing a comprehensive view on the tourism workforce of the future.”
 

An implementation plan will be developed following the release of the Better Work Action Plan. For an indicative timeline and further next steps, please visit the Better Work Action Plan website. The next phase of the ITP is underway and is focusing on the environment.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm
The Reserve Bank’s past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview. “Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates... More>>



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: January 2023

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market... More>>


Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 