Fast Fibre Going Into Egmont Village

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: Primo Broadband

Work has started installing fibre optic cable in Egmont Village which will give consumers the same broadband speed and capacity as other, more urban users.

The installation in the village is one of Primo’s first large-scale rollouts of rural fibre in the Taranaki region and aims to connect nearly 100 homes and businesses.

Owner Matt Harrison says after a successful trial on Upper Weld Road, Ōakura late last year, Primo is fully up-skilled and able to expand the company’s fibre offerings in newer, and larger areas.

“We have kept everything local, by contracting New Plymouth firm Subterrain Drilling who will be laying the fibre optic ducts in the village and running fibre to the homes of people interested in getting a fibre connection,” he says.

Primo is holding a public meeting at the Egmont Village School Hall on Tuesday, March 7 at 6.30pm where people can come along to ask any questions about fibre and register for installation.

“Many residents in the village are already customers using our wireless network, but fibre just makes things faster, and actually quite a bit cheaper,” Harrison says. “People can be saving $40-$60-plus a month by switching over to Primo’s new fibre, so it’s pretty good news for everyone in the village.”

The fibre will be laid using underground directional drilling technology so it will minimise any disruption as the ducts and network will be completely underground.

For more information people can go to

https://primo.nz/products/residential/egmont-village-fibre/

