NZ Post Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Iconic Hairy Maclary Book With Stamp Release

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 1:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post’s new stamp issue celebrates the 40th anniversary of the beloved classic children’s book Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy.

Released yesterday, the stamps showcase the book’s original canine characters including the much-loved scruffy pooch Hairy Maclary himself.

Popular both in New Zealand and around the world, Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy was the first in a series of books written and illustrated by acclaimed author Dame Lynley Dodd.

A highly respected author and illustrator of 34 children's picture books, Dame Lynley’s work has sold over two million copies world-wide and she says it’s an “enormous honour” having her work chosen to be put on stamps and coins.

“It’s very special and slightly overwhelming,” she said.

Tauranga based, the 81-year-old can’t wait to see the stamps in circulation.

“They all look great and the colours are really nice. It’ll be a terrific thrill to see them in real life.”

NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris says, “It’s been an honour to work with Dame Lynley Dodd and share her exceptional Hairy Maclary artwork on New Zealand stamps and coins”.

“I’m sure the stamps will be one of the most sought-after issues of 2023.”

NZ Post Collectables programme manager Lynette Townsend says commemorating the work of local artists and authors will continue to be a key part of NZ Post’s official stamp programme.

"Hairy Maclary has been part of the lives of several generations, in New Zealand and all over the world. We hope that the stamps and other collectables we are creating for the 40th anniversary will create an immediate sense of delight and evoke warm memories for the people who come across them."

Personally approved by Dame Lynley herself, the stamp release includes a miniature sheet first day cover, greeting card set, enamel pin and individual stamps ranging in price from $1.70 to $4.50.

NZ Post will also release two coins in the next couple of months; a Brilliant Uncirculated Coin and a 1oz Silver Proof Coin.

To order or for more information visit collectables.nzpost.co.nz

