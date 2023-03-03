Tourism's Future Focus To Be Unpacked At Key Industry Forum

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) and Auckland Airport are joining forces to hold the Auckland Airport Tourism Forum at TRENZ, New Zealand’s biggest and most influential tourism tradeshow.

Now integrated into the TRENZ programme, the Forum is bringing together New Zealand tourism industry leaders and professionals to offer fresh insights and perspectives, alongside some thought provoking and inspiring discussion.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui says moving the Forum into the main programme gives TRENZ sellers and media attendees the opportunity to hear from a great line up of speakers, both local and international, at this important industry event.

“With New Zealand well and truly reconnected with the world, we’re wanting to set the scene for our tourism future in a way that makes it possible for people working at all levels of the industry to get the message first-hand.

“We’re aiming to deliver an uplifting afternoon, with a bit of interactivity and networking thrown in, as we look at the industry’s path forward and how organisations like Auckland Airport and its industry partners are working to support and grow New Zealand’s tourism industry,” says Ms Hurihanganui.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram believes having a clear picture of the changing dynamics in aviation is critical for long-term tourism planning.

“Holding the Forum as part of the TRENZ programme means TRENZ delegates will be able to hear first-hand, in an engaging format, the latest on what’s shaping our industry.”

Auckland Airport’s Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker will provide an aviation market update, and award-winning Māori Business Leader Dan Te Whenua Walker will be the guest speaker with a session on creating indigenous value-led businesses.

Held on-site at TRENZ in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Wednesday 10 May, attendees will also hear about insights into international aviation trends and airline strategies from industry leaders.

