Support Network A Strength For Bay Of Plenty Dairy Industry Award Winners

The major winners in the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards, Cameron and Jessica Lea, say being surrounded by a strong mentor network has set them on the path for success.

The couple were announced winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner held at the Awakeri Events Centre on Saturday night. The other big winners were Chihiro Hanyuda who was named the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year, and Caleb Spence, the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Cameron (32) and Jessica (31) are 50/50 sharemilking over two farms – Colin and Maria Eggleton’s 120ha Opotiki 270-cow property, and Bern and Heather Mcdonals’ neighbouring 100ha, 300-cow property. They won $11,300 and three merit awards.

Entering the Awards previously gave the Leas an opportunity to assess where their business was heading and actively set goals. “It also provided a wonderful environment to network with other farmers and rural professionals.

Cameron grew up on a dairy farm and after a small stint farming after leaving high school, worked in Australia and New Zealand as an agricultural contractor.

“Farming is a great lifestyle to raise a family,” says Jessica. “Everybody helps when jobs need to be done and we have the flexibility of juggling farm work with attending school functions, or heading to the beach for the afternoon.”

The Leas are looking forward to their continuing journey in the dairy industry and are excited about their clear path to farm ownership.

The couple applaud the positive advertising from industry leaders and hopes it helps to change public perception around dairying.

“Farmers bring so much to New Zealand’s economy and we generate work for so many industries that surround the dairy industry.”

Challenges have included finding staff on their steep hill property, as the location can be off-putting for some.

“If we want to achieve our goals, we have to be the driving factor.”

Jessica holds a Certificate of Agribusiness Management from Open Polytechnic, while Cameron is currently studying towards PrimaryITO Diploma Level 5.

“We’re proud to be where we are now, sharemilking two neighbouring farms, from where we began several years ago.”

Runners-up in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer of the Year category were Troy Peterson and Zar Floyd.

The couple are 50/50 sharemilkers for Dean and Sharyn Petersen on their 92ha Opotiki farm, milking 280 cows. They won $5,850 in prizes.

The first-time entrants wanted to step out of their comfort zones and meet other farmers. “We entered the programme to learn more about our business and how we can improve.”

Prior to entering the dairy industry four years ago Troy (29) was a diesel mechanic and Zar (30) worked in retail.

“We wanted to work together, set ourselves up financially and bring our children up on-farm.”

The couple are passionate about breeding cows and a part of a sire proving scheme with LIC. “They study our cows DNA to help breed the ideal cow for New Zealand.”

“We’re excited about the future of technology within the dairy industry and how it will be implemented on-farm.”

Zar holds a Certificate in Business and Accounting while Troy has Certificates in Automotive Heavy Engineering and Automotive Service Technician.

The couple identify their ability to plan ahead and achieve goals as a strength of their business.

“We have also have a solid financial business strategy.”

Future farming goals include purchasing a support block and farm ownership.

David Leeder and Mere Edwards placed third in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer category and won $2,525 in prizes and three merit awards

The couple are contract milkers for Doug and Beth Leeder, milking 650 cows on their 240ha property.

Legacy played a big part in Dave and Mere returning to the family farm in 2008.

“We wanted to come back and run the family farm and have a better lifestyle for our family,” they say. “We love animals and we love working with our family and friends and growing new friendships.”

David and Mere (both 40) are proud they are achieving goals and own some of their dairy cows. Future farming goals included 50/50 sharemilking with a long-term goal of buying into the family farm.

The winner of the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year category is in the third season farming, which began with work experience while at university.

Chihiro Hanyuda won $7,975 in prizes plus three merit awards and is farm manager for Peter Overdevest and Tania Akehurst on their 148ha Galatea farm, milking 379 cows.

Interested in farming since childhood, Chihiro didn’t know anything about the industry until work experience on a dairy farm while studying for a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Animal Science, minor in Ecology.

“I got hooked on it – the lifestyle, the job, the cows. Every morning I wake up feeling excited to go to work.”

Chihiro is passionate about new technologies and innovative ways of farming. “I always think about how to farm more easily and improve production at the same time.”

“While regulations and the climate are changing, our farming system needs to be adaptable to all sorts of possible scenarios.

Chihiro would love to be involved in decision-making for environmental regulations and laws. “I would love to assist farmers and government officials to understand each other’s point of view.”

The 27-year-old says partner Te Maapi and daughter Mirai (1) provide motivation to keep going during tougher times.

“When people look at me, they don’t think I’m a farmer. I’m proud to be a farmer in this country – if I can do it, anyone can.

Uneducated comments on social media frustrate Chihiro, who would like to see farmers educate themselves more on the environment. “I see these comments and I get a feeling that most haven’t even read the regulations or understand them properly.”

“Instead of blindly disagreeing, we should broaden our knowledge and think how we can individually improve the situation.”

Future farming goals include farm ownership and showcasing New Zealand farming to Japan. “I want to show how great the farming life here is to Japanese people.”

“I’m proud of myself for climbing the ladder relatively fast for someone who came to New Zealand alone just a few years ago and didn’t know anything about farming.

“There have been obstacles for me to overcome and I’m sure there will be many more, but I’m glad I’ve never given up and kept trying and holding on to every opportunity.”

Dayna Rowe is the runner-up in the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager category and won $3,800 and two merit award.

She is farm manager for Grant and Ngaire Rowe on their 286ha, 920-cow property at Te Puke.

Dayna was the 2021 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year and National Runner-up, and says entering the Awards was an easy choice to make.

“I’ve always entered for judging and feedback, and the dairy trainee experience was about personal development for me, and this year I entered for the feedback and advice as we head into our first season contract milking.”

Dayna is involved with a few environmental projects within her community and is also part of the Dairy Environment Leaders group.

“I see a clear pathway for myself and my partner to continue to farm this land for the rest of my life, and hopefully have a family on this land that get to call our farm ‘home’ too!”

Dayna is embracing new technology on-farm. “It’s rapidly enhancing how sustainable and future-forward farming can be for our environment and our people.”

The 24-year-old says the weather has been a massive management challenge this season. “I have been so lucky to have worked in pretty incredible conditions and warm winters, so this has been a massive learning curve of farm management, and putting to use my ‘circles of management’, where I categorize the situation into the circle in my control or out of my control.”

“The weather is not in my control, but how I manage my pasture and people is.

Dayna says being awarded Runner-up on a national level in the Awards programme is one of her biggest achievements. “Being nationally recognised gave me a platform to begin speaking about farming and why I’m passionate about it, and encouraging positive media around farming.”

She identifies her farm owners (and parents) as the biggest strength of the business. “Ngaire and Grant aren’t stuck with their heads in a hole – they are willing to try new things to benefit our environment, our people, our cows and their business.”

Lindsay Williams was awarded third placegetter in the Dairy Manager category. The 29-year-old is assistant manager for Andre Meier on his 123ha Pukehina property, milking 390 cows.

Caleb Spence is the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year and won $7,250 in prizes and one merit award.

The first-time entrant was encourage to enter by his employers and thought it would be an excellent way to learn about the dairy industry.

The 23-year-old is 2IC for David and Corina Niven on their 115ha, 255-cow property at Galatea.

“I also enjoy the social aspects and networking it allowed.”

Caleb is enthusiastic about the ability to supply premium dairy products to the world and is very interested in the advancement of technology to help with farm management.

“I wish farms received more recognition for their contribution to New Zealand and the economy,” he says. “We often hear negative talk, however most farmers look after their land in a way that contributes positively to the environment and livestock.”

Caleb is proud of how far he has come since entering the dairy industry in 2021. “Finding a work/life balance has been a challenge. It’s important to take time off the farm and ensure you keep engaging in the activities that we enjoy outside of farming.”

Future farming goals include farm and herd ownership. “I’d like to breed and farm genetically-sound animals that produce to the best of their abilities.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Keegan Blennerhasset, who was third in the same category last year.

The 21-year-old works as a herd manager on David Jensen’s 310ha, 710-cow property at Omanawa.

Keegan believes farming is the one of the only careers that uses every aspect of what a human can do.

“Every single day you make decisions that show results quickly and you can change the way things happen on-farm through trial and error.”

“I like that you get your hands dirty at times, but also go to the office to do some math and decision-making.”

Keegan is interested to see where technology and research takes the industry. “Seeing the new studies from DairyNZ which help farmers produce more for less, or technology that makes task easier is really exciting,” he says.

“I would like to continue progressing and be in the position where I can try new things to make my operation a better place.”

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to Fergus Hamilton who is 2IC on Shona Perdersen’s 110ha, 300-cow Galatea property.

The first-time entrant wanted to give the programme a go, and meet some like-minded people with similar goals in the process.

The 21-year-old wants to be a farmer that has a focus on the environment, one that works with the land and not just on it.

“I feel strongly about looking after waterways on-farm and am excited to see my progress as years go by. I hope to achieve my personal on-farm goals of working towards a more sustainable dairy system.”

