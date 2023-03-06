Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter

The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent, while non-residential building work rose 0.4 percent, over the same period.

“Residential building activity eased in the December 2022 quarter, leading to the first fall in the total volume of building work since the COVID-19-impacted September 2021 quarter,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

