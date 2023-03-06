Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter

Monday, 6 March 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent, while non-residential building work rose 0.4 percent, over the same period.

“Residential building activity eased in the December 2022 quarter, leading to the first fall in the total volume of building work since the COVID-19-impacted September 2021 quarter,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>

Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Help Wanted: Quarter-million Worker Shortfall By 2048
New research shows New Zealand’s need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, BusinessNZ says... More>>


Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>


Statistics: New Home Consents Down For January
There were 2,777 new homes consented in January 2023, down 2.0 percent compared with January 2022, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 