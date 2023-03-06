NHR Group Expands To South Auckland

NHR Group is expanding to meet the needs of those who require a commercial rental or leased vehicle in South Auckland from Mid-March.

With the addition of the new Manukau location NHR Group, formerly North Harbour Rentals in Auckland and O’Neill Rentals in Christchurch, will soon have three locations to choose from across New Zealand – North Harbour, Christchurch and South Auckland.

NHR Group are South Auckland’s newest and most experienced truck rental and leasing experts with a comprehensive selection of trucks, vans, utes and mini buses available on site to help you move to your new home, deliver goods or get your friends and whānau to an event. They supply the vehicles trusted to accomplish what’s important to companies, communities and families around New Zealand.

Phil Arras, CEO of NHR Group says that “we are 100 percent kiwi owned and proud to be expanding into South Auckland this month.”

“Based on feedback from our customers wanting to rent or lease vehicles in and around South Auckland, we have chosen a site at 635 Great South Road in Manukau as our launch location.

We are building a better and bigger business structured into five divisions with excellent nationwide customer service and more than 500 vehicles available across the group,” continues Arras.

NHR Group have built a reputation for their strong customer focused culture. If you are a first time hirer their friendly staff will happily walk through every aspect of your move to help you pick the best truck for you and your move. They can also supply WINZ quotes if required.

Commercial customers enjoy their large range of vehicles and competitive pricing. With the current unpredictable economic climate their long term rental packages, tailored specifically to customers’ requirements, are a very popular option with many companies eager to take the opportunity to free up capital and gain the vehicle fleet flexibility needed to get their jobs done on time and on budget.

“We are looking forward to serving the community and have so much to offer in terms of mini buses for church, school and social groups and specialised vehicles for film, television and events, among other large and small trucks and utes,” concludes Arras

The team are excited to get to know the locals at the Open Day on 25 March at 635 Great South Road, Manukau. Come along for a sausage sizzle, free coffee and an appearance by “The Rock” radio station roadies from 10am. The North Harbour branch is still going strong and open at 255 Bush Road, Albany and the Christchurch branch is located at 23 Commerce Crescent, Islington.

For more information and to book a vehicle, please visit www.nhrgroup.co.nz or call 0800 110 110.

