Ngā Manu Recieves Qualmark Silver Sustainable Tourism Business Award

We are extremely proud to announce that Ngā Manu Nature Reserve recieved a Silver Sustainable Tourism Business Award from Qualmark – New Zealand tourism’s official quality-assurance organisation. This award recognises that Ngā Manu is focused on protecting what makes New Zealand unique and special, and is committed to protecting our beautiful natural environment, enhancing connections with our local communities, whilst also delivering a quality, safe experience for all visitors.

Kiwi with Rhys

Ngā Manu general manager Anna McKenzie Hawea said we are delighted to have received this award. It is a testament to all our volunteers and staff and shows the passion that the wider community has for the work we do for conservation, education, and the community including providing locals and visitors a very special place to connect with nature.

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary with walk-through bird aviaries, reptile enclosures & original native lowland swamp forest in the Kapiti Coast. As a non-profit charitable trust, a visit to Ngā Manu directly supports wildlife & conservation programmes.

Qualmark General Manager, Steven Dixon, said Ngā Manu Nature Reserves achievement of a Qualmark Silver accreditation is a great acknowledgement of their sustainable practises and dedication by the staff involved in ensuring the preservation of New Zealand’s native forests, wildlife and providing an amazing experience for manuhiri.

A Silver Award is evidence of a sophisticated tourism business that consistently exceeds visitor expectations. Proactive leadership and management ensure that a culture of high performance is evident throughout the entire business. The business will have a real focus on continuously improving their economic, social, and environmental performance to ensure the tourism product they deliver is a genuine, constantly improving sustainable experience.

Help a family who may not otherwise come to Ngā Manu and donate entry for a family which we distribute through Manaaki Kāpiti. All proceeds go to caring for our wildlife and conservation programmes.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/share-the-love-of-nature-and-donate-entry-to-nga

