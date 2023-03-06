Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Quentosity Group Grows With Acquisition Of NZ Agency Mantis Digital

Monday, 6 March 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Quentosity

 

The Quentosity Group has strengthened its presence in the New Zealand digital sector with the acquisition of Auckland based Mantis Digital.

The acquisition sees website design and development agency Mantis join The Quentosity Group’s stable of digital brands that include online directory Localist, SEO agency Found, digital consultancy Quentosity, team management tool Checkliso and queue-jumping software Bumpzi.

In announcing the move, Quentin van Heerden, Managing Director of The Quentosity Group, said he was delighted with the acquisition of such a highly regarded agency in New Zealand.

He said the purchase would increase The Quentosity Group’s website design and development capacity, and add to its current service suite that also includes SEO, app and software development, CRM solutions, social media management, and both content writing and content production.

“Mantis Digital has an exceptional portfolio of work and an outstanding team that are the best at what they do,” says van Heerden.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer all our customers expanded capabilities as a result of this recent acquisition and look forward to working with our existing and new customers as they come on board.”

Mantis Digital Managing Director Garth Nicholls said that “passing on the reins was not an easy decision, and we carefully chose Quentosity to steward Mantis' future”.

He thanked Mantis Digital’s clients for their support over the years, adding that with The Quentosity Group “you are in the same good hands!”

The Quentosity Group is based in Tauranga, with clients across New Zealand and overseas. Its digital consultancy Quentosity has won multiple awards. It is also the first digital agency in New Zealand to be awarded the Accessibility Tick.

Mantis Digital’s head office will remain in Auckland, with the Tauranga satellite office relocating to The Quentosity Group’s home at the Q Building in Papamoa.

“These are really exciting times for The Quentosity Group,” says van Heerden.

“We’re always looking at ways to help our clients grow and look forward to supporting Mantis’ amazing clients with our wide range of digital services.”

 

Notes:

For additional quotes or information, please contact The Quentosity Group Managing Director Quentin van Heerden at: quentin@quentosity.co.nz

The Quentosity Group is based at Coast Boulevard, Papamoa, Tauranga and has a portfolio that includes SEO agency Found, online directory Localist, digital agency Quentosity, team management tool Checkliso, Q Building Conference Rooms, and queue-jumping software Bumpzi.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Quentosity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>

Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 