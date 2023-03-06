The Quentosity Group Grows With Acquisition Of NZ Agency Mantis Digital

The Quentosity Group has strengthened its presence in the New Zealand digital sector with the acquisition of Auckland based Mantis Digital.

The acquisition sees website design and development agency Mantis join The Quentosity Group’s stable of digital brands that include online directory Localist, SEO agency Found, digital consultancy Quentosity, team management tool Checkliso and queue-jumping software Bumpzi.

In announcing the move, Quentin van Heerden, Managing Director of The Quentosity Group, said he was delighted with the acquisition of such a highly regarded agency in New Zealand.

He said the purchase would increase The Quentosity Group’s website design and development capacity, and add to its current service suite that also includes SEO, app and software development, CRM solutions, social media management, and both content writing and content production.

“Mantis Digital has an exceptional portfolio of work and an outstanding team that are the best at what they do,” says van Heerden.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer all our customers expanded capabilities as a result of this recent acquisition and look forward to working with our existing and new customers as they come on board.”

Mantis Digital Managing Director Garth Nicholls said that “passing on the reins was not an easy decision, and we carefully chose Quentosity to steward Mantis' future”.

He thanked Mantis Digital’s clients for their support over the years, adding that with The Quentosity Group “you are in the same good hands!”

The Quentosity Group is based in Tauranga, with clients across New Zealand and overseas. Its digital consultancy Quentosity has won multiple awards. It is also the first digital agency in New Zealand to be awarded the Accessibility Tick.

Mantis Digital’s head office will remain in Auckland, with the Tauranga satellite office relocating to The Quentosity Group’s home at the Q Building in Papamoa.

“These are really exciting times for The Quentosity Group,” says van Heerden.

“We’re always looking at ways to help our clients grow and look forward to supporting Mantis’ amazing clients with our wide range of digital services.”

