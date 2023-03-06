Buzzstop Ranked Fastest Growing Manuka Honey Brand

Buzzstop Bee and Honey Centre, New Zealand, are enthusiastic about welcoming visitor activity this summer to craft your honey and beekeeping tour.

Honey is often marketed as a healthier alternative to sugar, primarily due to its numerous health benefits. High-quality honey is rich in antioxidants such as phenolic acid, which supports better health by protecting us against chronic diseases like cancer or diabetes. Manuka honey, like any other honey, comprises fructose and glucose.

It is best to remain careful not to go overboard with its consumption since excessive sweet indulgence can increase the risk of weight gain or Type 2 diabetes.

Honey has been in use since ancient times. Traditionally, it has been used to heal wounds, soothe sore throats or prevent tooth decay. There are different types of honey, such as clover honey or Alfalfa honey, but Manuka honey is 100 times better than other traditional honey.

Manuka honey is native to New Zealand and is a dark, rich honey produced by bees that pollinate the manuka bush's flowers. This is famous for its antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It draws its antibacterial properties from methylglyoxal(MGO), an active ingredient. Recent studies have also proven that the higher the concentration of MGO, the stronger its antibacterial effects.

Thanks to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, Manuka honey is essential in healing wounds faster and promoting quicker tissue regeneration. Besides its healing properties, Manuka honey also acts as a prebiotic, improving your gut health.

Although New Zealand has several Manuka honey brands, not every honey jar is of ‘medicinal grade’. We conducted a deep dive into some of the top Manuka honey brands and discovered that Comvita and Arataki are undoubtedly New Zealand’s favourites.

Buzzstop Manuka honey leads with the gold standard that consumers can trust. Its luscious texture, UMF certification, and natural processing have maintained its richness. The UMF or Ultimate Rating System, is a gold standard for its origin, quality and potency. Additionally, this healthy product is quite reasonably priced compared to its competitors.

When choosing good quality honey, it is always better to look for a UMF score over 16 since it implies better quality. Choosing the right brand of Manuka honey is the real deal, and when it comes to health, you should only invest in the best products.

About Buzzstop

Buzzstop Bee & Honey Centre is a global leader in Manuka honey. They offer you a wide range of premium quality health and wellness products. Situated 10 minutes from downtown Queenstown and 2 minutes from Queenstown international airport, this is a place you simply can’t miss.

