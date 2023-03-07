Why Brand Core Values Are So Important Today

Effective marketing campaigns are based on a cohesive brand – a set of identity guidelines that define the personality, mission, and character of your business. For you to be an effective branding agent or an effective marketer in the modern world, it's important to have a set of positive brand core values.

But why are these increasing in importance? And how can you make sure your brand core values are appropriate?

The Basics of Brand Core Values

Brand core values are a list of principles or ethics that your business strives to embody. For example, you might have a core value of sustainability that leads you to make more sustainable choices when running your business. Or you might have a core value of independent thinking that leads you to encourage autonomy in your employees and prioritize innovative ideas for development.

These core values affect your business in many different ways. They set the tone for how you manage your employees. They dictate how you operate. They speak directly to consumers. And they play a massive role in how you market and advertise your business.

In other words, if your brand values are viewed as authentic and aligned with the interests of your target customers, they can assist you in winning a larger market share and gaining more visibility (as well as more sales).

Why Brand Core Values Are More Important Than Ever

Brand core values have arguably been important for many decades, but what makes them so much more important today?

There are a few important developments to note here:

· Conscientious, ethical consumers. Today’s consumers are more conscientious and more interested in making ethical purchasing decisions. It's no longer about finding the best product or finding the cheapest product; it's about finding a product you can feel good buying. More consumers are actively researching the brands they buy from, and they're selectively prioritizing brands they view as authentic and positive.

· Transparency and social media. This trend is also attributable to the rise of social media, online research, and the need for transparency. Consumers interested in learning more about a brand can conduct a Google search and skim through a handful of articles in a matter of minutes. Because it's so fast and easy, brands are forced to think about how they appear from an ethical standpoint.

· Competition and differentiation. Thanks to rapidly advancing technology and global markets, there's more competition than ever before. That means there's more pressure to differentiate than ever before. Brand core values can be an excellent way to differentiate your business and win more customers.

· Marketing and advertising power. Consumers are generally tired of traditional marketing and advertising. They don't want to be manipulated or persuaded; they want to see genuineness and sincerity. If you incorporate your brand values into your marketing and advertising, you can achieve this and reach more people.

Key Tips and Strategies

So what does this mean for you? How can you take advantage of this rising importance of brand core values?

· Know your target audience. While you should definitely consider your personal principles when building a business, you should also think about how your target audience sees the world. What do these people truly care about? What are the most important causes in their eyes? And how can you win favor with these people?

· Research your top competitors. Similarly, it's a good idea to research your top competitors. You might generate some ideas based on the core values they demonstrate, but this is also an opportunity to figure out a way to differentiate your brand. What could set you apart in this field?

· Pay attention to trends. Globally, more than a third of consumers would be happy to pay more for a product if it was more environmentally sustainable. Sustainability is a massive trend, and brands that have focused on sustainability have won big in the last few years. Pay close attention to trends as they rise and fall so you can adjust accordingly.

· Solidify and market your values. Your brand values should be formally solidified, so they can be incorporated into your marketing, advertising, PR campaigns, and more. Make sure consumers can easily find and understand these values.

· Be prepared to stand by your values. Finally, be prepared to stay true to your values. No one is going to take your brand core values seriously unless you live by them.

It's tough to generate a list of brand core values that is both true to your business and appealing to your customers. But once you have those values in place, it's just a matter of practicing what you preach. Hopefully, with better values and better support for those values, you'll be able to grow faster and more profitably.

