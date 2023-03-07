Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Applications Open For Cyclone Gabrielle Business Recovery Grants

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 9:24 am
Press Release: Northland Inc

Taitokerau Northland businesses can now apply for a business recovery grant of up to $40,000 to support their recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Funding is administered by the region’s Economic Development Agency, Northland Inc, one of seven agencies delivering the $25 million central government recovery package to cyclone affected regions around the North Island.

Northland Inc Chief Executive, Paul Linton, says the funding provides much needed support to address the immediate needs of businesses across Taitokerau.

“Businesses across the region have been impacted in a variety of ways a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, from disruption to trade, ability to source stock and physical damage to property. The Business Recovery Grants provide us with the opportunity to address immediate cash flow needs of our regional businesses and help position them for a successful recovery.”

Of the overall funding package, $1,775,000 has been allocated to Taitokerau Northland. Businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 to $40,000, to help position themselves for a successful recovery.

Information on eligibility criteria and the grant application process is now available on the Northland Inc website: https://www.northlandnz.com/business/get-business-support/cyclone-gabrielle-business-recovery-grants/

NorthChamber Board president, Tim Robinson, says support for businesses in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle is important.

“Collaboration across agencies at times like this is critical, all playing to our strengths and coordinating vital information. We are pleased to see the support package become available as quickly as it has.”

Robinson continues: “We also encourage business owners and leaders to reach out for any mental wellbeing support they may need to access through our partners at FirstSteps.nz, a website and resource hub for the business community. There is also funding being made available to ensure extra services are available through the First Steps platform.”

Linton says resilient infrastructure will be key in ensuring Northland is positioned to thrive economically into the future.

“Alongside our regional partners we have elevated the need for rebuilding more resilient infrastructure and providing support to those most affected, including general business and tourism industry support. Our key priority looking ahead is to keep our region, communities, industries, and businesses connected and thriving post-cyclone, and into the future.”

Additional information is available through Business.Govt.NZ: https://www.business.govt.nz/risks-and-operations/extreme-weather-information-for-business/

For businesses in Taitokerau Northland looking for additional support resources, visit: https://www.northlandnz.com/business/get-business-support/floodinginnorthland-businesssupport/

Support for mental wellbeing is also available through the existing First Steps programme run by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce. This programme is accessible to all impacted businesses, not just those in Auckland. Visit:https://firststeps.nz/resources/community-resources/

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>

Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 