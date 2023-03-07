Applications Open For Cyclone Gabrielle Business Recovery Grants

Taitokerau Northland businesses can now apply for a business recovery grant of up to $40,000 to support their recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Funding is administered by the region’s Economic Development Agency, Northland Inc, one of seven agencies delivering the $25 million central government recovery package to cyclone affected regions around the North Island.

Northland Inc Chief Executive, Paul Linton, says the funding provides much needed support to address the immediate needs of businesses across Taitokerau.

“Businesses across the region have been impacted in a variety of ways a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, from disruption to trade, ability to source stock and physical damage to property. The Business Recovery Grants provide us with the opportunity to address immediate cash flow needs of our regional businesses and help position them for a successful recovery.”

Of the overall funding package, $1,775,000 has been allocated to Taitokerau Northland. Businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 to $40,000, to help position themselves for a successful recovery.

Information on eligibility criteria and the grant application process is now available on the Northland Inc website: https://www.northlandnz.com/business/get-business-support/cyclone-gabrielle-business-recovery-grants/

NorthChamber Board president, Tim Robinson, says support for businesses in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle is important.

“Collaboration across agencies at times like this is critical, all playing to our strengths and coordinating vital information. We are pleased to see the support package become available as quickly as it has.”

Robinson continues: “We also encourage business owners and leaders to reach out for any mental wellbeing support they may need to access through our partners at FirstSteps.nz, a website and resource hub for the business community. There is also funding being made available to ensure extra services are available through the First Steps platform.”

Linton says resilient infrastructure will be key in ensuring Northland is positioned to thrive economically into the future.

“Alongside our regional partners we have elevated the need for rebuilding more resilient infrastructure and providing support to those most affected, including general business and tourism industry support. Our key priority looking ahead is to keep our region, communities, industries, and businesses connected and thriving post-cyclone, and into the future.”

Additional information is available through Business.Govt.NZ: https://www.business.govt.nz/risks-and-operations/extreme-weather-information-for-business/

For businesses in Taitokerau Northland looking for additional support resources, visit: https://www.northlandnz.com/business/get-business-support/floodinginnorthland-businesssupport/

Support for mental wellbeing is also available through the existing First Steps programme run by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce. This programme is accessible to all impacted businesses, not just those in Auckland. Visit:https://firststeps.nz/resources/community-resources/

