Big Tech Company Celebrates Decade Partnership With Company-X

A US multinational digital communications technology giant is celebrating a decade long partnership with New Zealand software specialist Company-X.

Cisco Systems Inc, in San Jose, California, became a client of Company-X, in 2013 shortly after the software specialist was founded by Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett in Hamilton, Waikato.

Cisco asked Company-X for help and expertise with several international projects and the relationship continues today.

This makes Cisco one of Company-X’s first and oldest clients.

"We've been working with Company-X for several years now and they are a top-notch development and technology partner,” said iTalent Digital Cisco Account Manager Maritza Quintanilla.

“Their team has amazing talent, a great mix of innovative and creative developers, project managers, business analyst and quality assurance team members who strive to deliver results and value.

“They've helped our fortune 50 client company execute a cutting-edge platform, leading the efforts from concept to execution and they are a genuine pleasure to work with . . . flexible, engaged and responsive.”

Quintanilla’s comments echo those of Cisco project manager Ashela Webb.

“They handle themselves professionally internally with peers and leaders. Every resource provided to us, from program management to development, has the ability to think on his or her feet and get the job done.”

"Company-X manages to find resources that keep updated, continuously bringing new technology and development insights to our organisation.”

Hamilton City Council was Company-X’s first client by a few months.

The council involved Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett in the architecture of its eServices Portal. The job required integration with existing regulatory information systems and various payment gateways. The council was one of the first local government services to use the RealMe identify verification service.

The New Zealand Police National Road Policing Centre Calibrations Services in Wellington was also an early client.

Police Calibration Services asked Company-X to build a system to record and audit speed testing devices and calibration results as well as assess legal tolerances across a range of devices.

Due to the nature of law enforcement, all equipment used to assess legal tolerances in New Zealand must be regularly calibrated for accuracy, while ensuring every individual device is always accounted for.

The devices are complex in number, type, and technology, and include laser guns, radar, speed cameras and static speed test sites, passive and evidential breathalysers, and weighing scales.

It was also critical to ensure an ISO 17025 quality process was followed, recorded and auditable.

“New Zealand Police Calibration Services were extremely happy with our iterative rapid prototyping approach and the speed with which we delivered the final application,” said Company-X co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes. “Without heavyweight analysis and program specification, we were able to deliver speed to market along with significant cost savings.”

Calibrations Services Manager Senior Sergeant David Martin said police had enjoyed a long-term relationship with Company-X.

About Company-X

Company-X offers world-leading software savvy delivered with a can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself on experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X won an ExportNZ Top Tech Companies of 2022 award.

Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT (Information and Communication Technology) 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

