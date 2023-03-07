A ‘pizza’ Of Excellence: Domino’s Calling For 1,500 New Team Members

Domino’s is offering thousands of new team members a ‘pizza’ of excellence, with the Company looking to hire more than 1,500 team members to help make and deliver Hot & Fresh pizzas to local communities.

Offering supreme career opportunities, the call out for additional team members coincides with the launch of Domino’s world-class training platform, Path to Excellence. An app which offers a world of personal growth and professional development, delivered via a gamified experience that shows team members the pathway to growing themselves personally and professionally, and becoming part of the Company’s leadership development pathways.

Domino’s ANZ CEO David Burness, who started his ‘career in pizza’ as a delivery driver more than three decades ago, said the Company was looking to hire full time, part time, and casual team members for the 150 stores across the country.

“Domino’s is a fast-paced business that is forever changing, but one thing remains the same: our commitment to creating an environment where our more than 20,000 team members can grow and prosper, and we’re always looking for new training tools to allow them to develop their careers.

“We’re proud to have launched Path to Excellence, and through this practical training tool we are able to focus on accelerating the professional development of our people, whether their goal is to develop themselves as an entrepreneur and open their own Domino’s store one day – or take on a corporate leadership role within the business.

“As someone who started as a delivery driver, it’s exciting to see new team members start their journey in a similar role and through using the Path to Excellence app, know exactly what they need to do to succeed. With passion for pizza and a hunger to learn, anything is possible at Domino’s.”

With Path to Excellence gamifying the Domino’s learning experience through the use of a personalised avatar, virtual awards, and an animated map, Domino’s Global Head of People Development Matthew Kershaw said for many, a career at Domino’s is about more than just pizza and this new training platform showcases exactly how far a career at the Company can take you.

“Path to Excellence sets the benchmark for how we develop our team members moving forward. With different pathways available based on team members’ career goals, this guided learning experience consisting of a number of levels and different touch points clearly maps out an employee’s pathway to excellence.

“From e-learning, to virtual classrooms, to educating our team members on communication and prioritisation, Path to Excellence is an exciting training and development tool that steps our team members through every part of their Domino’s journey and helps to build high performance team culture.

“Domino’s a great place to build friendships and develop the skills to become an expert pizza maker, but also a Company where our team members can learn professional and leadership competencies that can be taken into whichever career they choose.”

Those interested in applying for a job at Domino’s and having a ‘slice’ of world class training should submit an expression of interest via the Domino’s Jobs website: jobs.dominos.co.nz

